wlip.com
Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
Milwaukee man calls for change after loved one killed in reckless driving crash
More than four years after the death of his godmother, Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. is sharing how reckless driving has impacted his life forever.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 Milwaukee fires, 4 crashes in 3 days for MFD
MILWAUKEE - It was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee Fire Department, responding to eight fires and four crashes Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16. Two of the incidents were fatal. MFD said on social media on Sunday evening, they responded to a fire at a home near 6th and Chambers....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck
KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m. The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 fires in 3 days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department reported eight structure fires and eight vehicle rollover accidents, in the span of three days, viaTwitter. The structure fires included multiple displaced residents and one fatality. Multiple injuries in the vehicle accidents, one rollover crash had a fatality. A 2.5-story fire had multiple people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
CBS 58
Man shot late Saturday night near 25th & Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 25th and Rogers Streets that took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to officials the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021
MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
