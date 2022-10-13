ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 Milwaukee fires, 4 crashes in 3 days for MFD

MILWAUKEE - It was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee Fire Department, responding to eight fires and four crashes Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16. Two of the incidents were fatal. MFD said on social media on Sunday evening, they responded to a fire at a home near 6th and Chambers....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m. The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said. It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 fires in 3 days

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department reported eight structure fires and eight vehicle rollover accidents, in the span of three days, viaTwitter. The structure fires included multiple displaced residents and one fatality. Multiple injuries in the vehicle accidents, one rollover crash had a fatality. A 2.5-story fire had multiple people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man shot late Saturday night near 25th & Rogers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 25th and Rogers Streets that took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. According to officials the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021

MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI

