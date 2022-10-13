Read full article on original website
Utah debate: Mike Lee, Evan McMullen spar over Jan. 6 riot: ‘Egregious betrayal,’ ‘You owe me an apology’
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Independent senate candidate Evan McMullen fought over Lee's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot during their only debate Monday night.
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 inconsistencies ‘pure incompetence’ or ‘potentially very criminal’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Monday that “inconsistencies” exist in Secret Service officials’ accounts surrounding the Capitol attack. During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer, Kinzinger said the committee is pursuing...
Race between Valadao, Salas heats up as former Vice President Mike Pence visits Valley
Republican Congressman David Valadao and Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas are fighting to the finish for the new 22nd District seat.
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. Whether that will curb a widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear.
Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December
NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of wartime speeches by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, featuring an introduction written by the Ukrainian president, will be published Dec. 6. Crown, a Penguin Random House division, announced Monday that the book will be called “A Message from Ukraine” and will also include a preface by Arkady Ostrovsky, the Economist's editor for Russia and Eastern Europe .
Putin aide says Russia is not prioritizing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. A close aide to Vladimir Putin said her release is not Russia's "main issue."
Ukraine Situation Report: Retaking Kherson City Is Critical
(Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)If Ukraine can capture Kherson City and control both sides of the river, it could open the door for liberating southern Ukraine
Gov. JB Pritzker holds significant lead over Darren Bailey: Illinois Broadcasters Association poll
Heading into the home stretch, Pritzker remains comfortably in front in the governor race, with Bailey perhaps even losing some ground.
