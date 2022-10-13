ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. Whether that will curb a widening economic slowdown and restore faith in the authoritarian system remains unclear.
Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December

NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of wartime speeches by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, featuring an introduction written by the Ukrainian president, will be published Dec. 6. Crown, a Penguin Random House division, announced Monday that the book will be called “A Message from Ukraine” and will also include a preface by Arkady Ostrovsky, the Economist's editor for Russia and Eastern Europe .
