Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the […]
WTVM
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LaGrange Police investigate robbery by snatch, several vapes stolen from gas station
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a robbery incident on Oct. 16, around 12:25 p.m., regarding several vape devices stolen from the Shell Station on 828 North Greenwood Street. LaGrange Police say the suspect took multiple vapes from the clerk as she tried to take them out of the display case. According to […]
fox5atlanta.com
Felon accused of trying to run over LaGrange officer helping screaming woman, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Troup County deputies and LaGrange police are searching for a felon accused of trying to run over a police officer who was trying a woman in distress. Officials tell FOX 5 on Friday afternoon around 4:30, an officer was on patrol on North Dawson Street when she saw a woman hanging out of the back of a car screaming for help.
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers were called to a local hospital Monday just after 6:00 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting took place in the area of St....
WSFA
Montgomery police locate missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
Homicide victims’ families restore Columbus memorial honoring those killed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly one month ago, a Columbus memorial set to honor the lives taken by homicide was found destroyed. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial was reported vandalized by the Columbus Parks and Rec on Sept. 19. The memorial has been overseen by the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office since the mid 90’s after […]
Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Smiths Station man arrested on charges of voyeurism of juveniles
A Smiths Station man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to voyeurism charges. A press release said William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17.
elmoreautauganews.com
Sunday Morning Residential Fire in Coosada Claims Life; Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate
Details are limited at this time, but we have learned there was a fatality this morning in Coosada at a trailer home on Johnson Road. The location is between Upper Gibson Town Road and the deadend. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate. The Coosada Fire...
“Is that a reason to be upset at your girlfriend to go around and kill people?”; Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
18-year-old, Richard Jernigan, Jr. make his first appearance in Recorder's Court on Thursday morning. He is facing several charges following a deadly fire on 14th Ave. that left one man dead in March.
WTVM
Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
Death investigation underway after inmate death in Lee County Jail
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate being held in the Lee County Jail on Oct. 12, 2022. The sheriff’s office said the inmate who died was a 33-year-old man. His identity will be released after all family member have been notified of the man’s death. According […]
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0