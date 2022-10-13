ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Related
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman injured in early morning shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman. Officers were called to a local hospital Monday just after 6:00 a.m. Upon their arrival, they located a female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting took place in the area of St....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police locate missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have located a missing man. A missing and endangered alert was issued Saturday morning for 42-year-old Timothy Lance Chastain. Authorities canceled the alert Saturday evening. No further details were released. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire on Cornell Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. Officials received a call about the house fire at 10:53 a.m. on Oct. 17. The first started in the kitchen, causing little damage to the house, with only the kitchen area being destroyed. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Smiths Station man arrested on charges of voyeurism of juveniles

A Smiths Station man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to voyeurism charges. A press release said William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA

