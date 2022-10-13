LAGRANGE, Ga. - Troup County deputies and LaGrange police are searching for a felon accused of trying to run over a police officer who was trying a woman in distress. Officials tell FOX 5 on Friday afternoon around 4:30, an officer was on patrol on North Dawson Street when she saw a woman hanging out of the back of a car screaming for help.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO