Popculture
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Comment
Pierce Brosnan makes his DC Universe debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, although a different timeline might have seen him playing Bruce Wayne. Brosnan described the time he auditioned for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, but a "stupid" comment caused him to lose out on the part. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor revealed, "It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate." Fallon then asked the 69-year-old if he had ever turned down a superhero role because he was hesitant to play one at the time in his career. Brosnan's TV series Remington Steel was hugely successful, and he also appeared in a few films, including Mrs. Doubtfire. He responded by saying that roles in superhero movies were rarely offered to him in his career. "No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."
Popculture
Pete Davidson Joins 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Pete Davidson just joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, making this revival all the more anticipated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson and actress Michelle Yeoh both joined the cast officially this week. Davidson will voice the Autobot Mirage, while Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor. Rise...
Popculture
Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' Character Is 'Obviously' Queer, Rian Johnson Says
Daniel Craig's character in the Knives Out movies is "obviously" queer, writer-director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference in London Sunday. Craig stars as private detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out and its sequel, the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion had its European debut at the London Film Festival, ahead of a theatrical run in November.
Popculture
'The Infernal Machine' Director Andrew Hunt Talks 'Obstacle Course' Story Writing, Praises 'Film Gods' for Guy Pearce (Exclusive)
The Infernal Machine, a new thriller out now from Paramount Pictures, is a labor of love from writer-director Andrew Hunt who has crafted a deeply compelling movie. Recently PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Hunt to discuss the film, including how he thinks of good thrillers as an "obstacle course." He also joked about praising the "film gods" for bringing him Emmy-award-winning actor Guy Pearce as his film's star, but more importantly, as a crucial collaborator.
Popculture
Beloved Zac Efron Movie Is Now in Netflix's Top 10
Zac Efron has stepped into the shoes of dozens of characters throughout his acting career, but it is his role as Mike O'Donnell that is currently earning plenty of attention from Netflix subscribers. After joining the streaming library on Saturday, Oct. 1, the beloved 2009 teen comedy film 17 Again has jumped onto Netflix's streaming charts, earning a spot as one of the most popular titles currently on the platform.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Goes Public With Fresh Shave Transformation After Ditching Longtime Goatee
Johnny Depp is soaking up as much of a resurgence as possible following his win over Amber Heard in their defamation trial if you can consider that victory. Now he's out working on being a rock star, buddying up with Jeff Beck and preparing for an album. He's also doing...
Popculture
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence Over Bill Murray's 'Being Mortal' Controversy
Keke Palmer opened up about Being Mortal. For the first time since Searchlight Pictures suspended production in April after a complaint was filed about co-star Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior, Palmer touched on her work in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. With a month of shooting left in the air, Palmer said she was uncertain if Ansari would ever finish the film. "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz," she told Variety's Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it." Despite not addressing Murray's controversy, Palmer alluded to the possibility of the show going on without him. "[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."
Popculture
TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26
Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Has Suffered a Serious Spinal Injury
Charlie Hunnam suffered a serious spinal injury while making his latest film, Rebel Moon. The former Sons of Anarchy actor said it could take up to two years to be fully healed from the injury. Rebel Moon is an upcoming Netflix sci-fi film directed by Zack Snyder. During a new...
Popculture
'Little Miss Sunshine' Star Abigail Breslin Reveals Domestic Violence Experience
Abigail Breslin spoke about an abusive relationship from her past as a way to raise awareness about domestic violence. The Little Miss Sunshine actress revealed on her Instagram page that she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Before sharing several slides about her story, she posted a trigger warning for her followers. "I want to put a massive TRIGGER WARNING before this post as it deals with SA/DV-related content. !!!!!!!," she wrote before recounting her painful experience. "As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years," Breslin recalled.
Popculture
Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations
Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
Popculture
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks out About Brazen Home Robbery, Teases Break After 'SNL' Appearance
Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the burglary at her Los Angeles home on Friday as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live. According to TMZ, two men broke into the 27-year-old rapper's house through a glass door On Oct. 13, stealing money, jewelry, and electronics. The outlet reported Megan wasn't home at the time of the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department provided no information about the burglary or whether any suspects were in custody. Currently, the "Savage" rapper is in New York City for SNL, where she will host and serve as the musical guest on Oct. 15. On Friday, the star tweeted about the incident. "Material things can be replaced, but I'm glad everyone is safe," the star wrote.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Adds a Former James Bond to Cast
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is getting the living daylights knocked out of it thanks to Timothy Dalton. The two-time James Bond actor will star in the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Dutton family story. The new series also stars screen veterans, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. It will debut in December on Paramount+.
Popculture
Ginuwine Causes Stir After Passing out at Criss Angel Magic Show Gone Wrong
Ginuwine and his reps are ensuring fans know the rapper is doing fine now after having a scare during a magic trick. While taking part in a rehearsal for a stunt on Criss Angel's upcoming series Magic with the Stars, the R&B star lost consciousness while submerged underwater. In a...
Popculture
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
Popculture
Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Moved His Family Out of California for 'A Better Life'
Mark Wahlberg is turning his wagons east from California, taking his family to "a better life" in Nevada. The Transformers alum recently appeared on The Talk and explained why he is making the move for his kids. "I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California...
Popculture
Robbie Coltrane Dead: 'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Honors 'Lovely Man' After His Death at 72
Daniel Radcliffe has posted a public tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane. Coltrane passed away on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, following a long illness. As fans, friends and colleagues grapple with the news, many like Radcliffe are emphasizing Coltrane's larger-than-life persona. Radcliffe issued his tribute to...
Popculture
'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show
Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed
The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
Popculture
Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda' Trailer
Emma Thompson has fully transformed into the villainous Miss Trunchbull in the first full-length trailer for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. In the two-minute teaser dropped Thursday, Matilda fans can see the nearly-unrecognizable Oscar winner as the foil to Alisha Weir's titular Matilda Wormwood and her caring teacher Miss Honey, played by Lashana Lynch.
