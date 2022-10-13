ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Comment

Pierce Brosnan makes his DC Universe debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, although a different timeline might have seen him playing Bruce Wayne. Brosnan described the time he auditioned for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, but a "stupid" comment caused him to lose out on the part. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor revealed, "It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate." Fallon then asked the 69-year-old if he had ever turned down a superhero role because he was hesitant to play one at the time in his career. Brosnan's TV series Remington Steel was hugely successful, and he also appeared in a few films, including Mrs. Doubtfire. He responded by saying that roles in superhero movies were rarely offered to him in his career. "No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."
Pete Davidson Joins 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pete Davidson just joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, making this revival all the more anticipated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson and actress Michelle Yeoh both joined the cast officially this week. Davidson will voice the Autobot Mirage, while Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor. Rise...
Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' Character Is 'Obviously' Queer, Rian Johnson Says

Daniel Craig's character in the Knives Out movies is "obviously" queer, writer-director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference in London Sunday. Craig stars as private detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out and its sequel, the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion had its European debut at the London Film Festival, ahead of a theatrical run in November.
'The Infernal Machine' Director Andrew Hunt Talks 'Obstacle Course' Story Writing, Praises 'Film Gods' for Guy Pearce (Exclusive)

The Infernal Machine, a new thriller out now from Paramount Pictures, is a labor of love from writer-director Andrew Hunt who has crafted a deeply compelling movie. Recently PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Hunt to discuss the film, including how he thinks of good thrillers as an "obstacle course." He also joked about praising the "film gods" for bringing him Emmy-award-winning actor Guy Pearce as his film's star, but more importantly, as a crucial collaborator.
Beloved Zac Efron Movie Is Now in Netflix's Top 10

Zac Efron has stepped into the shoes of dozens of characters throughout his acting career, but it is his role as Mike O'Donnell that is currently earning plenty of attention from Netflix subscribers. After joining the streaming library on Saturday, Oct. 1, the beloved 2009 teen comedy film 17 Again has jumped onto Netflix's streaming charts, earning a spot as one of the most popular titles currently on the platform.
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence Over Bill Murray's 'Being Mortal' Controversy

Keke Palmer opened up about Being Mortal. For the first time since Searchlight Pictures suspended production in April after a complaint was filed about co-star Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior, Palmer touched on her work in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. With a month of shooting left in the air, Palmer said she was uncertain if Ansari would ever finish the film. "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz," she told Variety's Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it." Despite not addressing Murray's controversy, Palmer alluded to the possibility of the show going on without him. "[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."
TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26

Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.
Charlie Hunnam Has Suffered a Serious Spinal Injury

Charlie Hunnam suffered a serious spinal injury while making his latest film, Rebel Moon. The former Sons of Anarchy actor said it could take up to two years to be fully healed from the injury. Rebel Moon is an upcoming Netflix sci-fi film directed by Zack Snyder. During a new...
'Little Miss Sunshine' Star Abigail Breslin Reveals Domestic Violence Experience

Abigail Breslin spoke about an abusive relationship from her past as a way to raise awareness about domestic violence. The Little Miss Sunshine actress revealed on her Instagram page that she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Before sharing several slides about her story, she posted a trigger warning for her followers. "I want to put a massive TRIGGER WARNING before this post as it deals with SA/DV-related content. !!!!!!!," she wrote before recounting her painful experience. "As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years," Breslin recalled.
Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations

Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks out About Brazen Home Robbery, Teases Break After 'SNL' Appearance

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the burglary at her Los Angeles home on Friday as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live. According to TMZ, two men broke into the 27-year-old rapper's house through a glass door On Oct. 13, stealing money, jewelry, and electronics. The outlet reported Megan wasn't home at the time of the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department provided no information about the burglary or whether any suspects were in custody. Currently, the "Savage" rapper is in New York City for SNL, where she will host and serve as the musical guest on Oct. 15. On Friday, the star tweeted about the incident. "Material things can be replaced, but I'm glad everyone is safe," the star wrote.
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' Adds a Former James Bond to Cast

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is getting the living daylights knocked out of it thanks to Timothy Dalton. The two-time James Bond actor will star in the latest chapter in Taylor Sheridan's Dutton family story. The new series also stars screen veterans, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. It will debut in December on Paramount+.
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death

Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
'Dahmer' Just Got Dethroned as Netflix's No. 1 Show

Dahmer was defeated on the Netflix Top 10 chart on Friday, but its successor wasn't all that different. The true-crime drama slipped to the number 2 spot while The Watcher soared to number 1, according to a report by Deadline. Both limited series came from creator Ryan Murphy, who has an overall deal at Netflix.
'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed

The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda' Trailer

Emma Thompson has fully transformed into the villainous Miss Trunchbull in the first full-length trailer for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. In the two-minute teaser dropped Thursday, Matilda fans can see the nearly-unrecognizable Oscar winner as the foil to Alisha Weir's titular Matilda Wormwood and her caring teacher Miss Honey, played by Lashana Lynch.
