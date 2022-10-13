Both of Ohio’s candidates for U.S. Senate spent much of Monday night on the defensive as they traded barbs in their second televised debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance squared off against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area) on stage in Mr. Ryan’s home district at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The debate was hosted and moderated by Youngstown television station WFMJ. The two candidates didn’t waste any time sharing their feelings for one another, as Mr. Ryan attempted to paint Mr. Vance as an “extremist” candidate while Mr. Vance tried to tie his opponent to what he views as failed policies pushed by the Democratic leadership in Washington. Early on, both candidates spoke on how they’ve broken from party leadership. Mr. Vance has repeatedly hammered the fact that Mr. Ryan has voted in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “100 percent of the time,” while Mr. Ryan has pinned Mr. Vance as wanting to retain the loyalty of former President Donald Trump — who has endorsed him — at all costs.

