WATCH: Kinzinger says Trump’s troop withdrawal order is ‘key evidence’ he knew he lost election
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of two Republican members on the Jan. 6 panel, said that interviews with former Trump administration officials showed that former President Donald Trump admitted privately that he knew he had lost. Kinzinger said that “key evidence” of this was Trump’s directive to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia before he left office in November.
WATCH: Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack in new Jan. 6 footage
Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
WATCH: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.
WATCH: Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 investigation is ‘not about politics,’ but about ‘facts’
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch the...
Trump criticizes legal system after his deposition in defamation lawsuit ordered
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
GOP candidates seek endorsements from Pence to broaden election appeal
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump’s assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide” on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump knew ‘his election fraud claims were false’
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gave opening remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. Cheney said that this hearing would focus on Trump’s “state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how...
Government says former Trump advisor Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months in prison and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should...
House panel calls Donald Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
Ryan, Vance defend their stances in second Senate debate
Both of Ohio’s candidates for U.S. Senate spent much of Monday night on the defensive as they traded barbs in their second televised debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance squared off against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area) on stage in Mr. Ryan’s home district at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The debate was hosted and moderated by Youngstown television station WFMJ. The two candidates didn’t waste any time sharing their feelings for one another, as Mr. Ryan attempted to paint Mr. Vance as an “extremist” candidate while Mr. Vance tried to tie his opponent to what he views as failed policies pushed by the Democratic leadership in Washington. Early on, both candidates spoke on how they’ve broken from party leadership. Mr. Vance has repeatedly hammered the fact that Mr. Ryan has voted in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “100 percent of the time,” while Mr. Ryan has pinned Mr. Vance as wanting to retain the loyalty of former President Donald Trump — who has endorsed him — at all costs.
Federal judge allows current DACA immigration program to continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred...
WATCH: Rep. Luria describes Trump’s ‘coordinated, multi-part plan’ to overturn 2020 election results
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., made remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. She stated that Donald Trump was “personally and directly involved” in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and that...
Justice Department seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation...
WATCH: Emails suggest Secret Service knew of possible violence on Jan. 6
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., provided evidence that appears to show the U.S. Secret Service and other agencies had advance information that there could be violence on Jan. 6. Schiff shared information from Secret Service texts and emails on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.
U.S. government orders Arizona to remove border shipping containers
PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is demanding the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in...
WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses inflation for Americans at event in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Watch President Biden’s remarks...
Most say voting is vital despite dour outlook for the future, says AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there’s plenty that’s disheartening about the state of the country and politics these days. At the center of one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, he’s on the receiving end of a constant barrage of vitriolic advertising that makes it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.
WATCH: Biden officially launches student loan forgiveness application website
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
