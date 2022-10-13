ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie

TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
MAZOMANIE, WI
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI

