nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
nbc15.com
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury. RELATED: Woman killed in crash on US Highway...
3 men arrested after forcing teens out of car in Baraboo
Five teenagers were toilet-papering homes in Baraboo on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Three neighbors, including the school's athletic director, rushed to their car and forced the teens out of the vehicle.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
