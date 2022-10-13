Stylists Say Increasing Your Scalp Circulation Is the Secret for Healthier, Longer Hair—Here’s How To Do It for $0

Read full article on original website
The Hair-Growth Supplement a Derm Used To Reverse Her Postpartum Hair Loss Is 40% Off
Lily Talakoub, MD knows just how difficult postpartum hair loss can be. The board-certified dermatologist is a mom of three who experienced postpartum hair loss herself and is now a pro at managing it. In addition to continuing her prenatal vitamins for six months after birth, Dr. Talakoub also used Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements to help kickstart her hair growth. Normally, a three-month supply is $95. But today, you can get it for just $58 as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne
We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
What It Actually Means When Your Eyes Are ‘Tired,’ According to an Ophthalmologist and Optician
I’ve been known to claim that I’m “just resting my eyes” while watching a movie at night, when I know full well that I’m exhausted and, in reality, just a couple seconds away from conking out. But, as it turns out, your eyes actually do need rest, and “resting your eyes” isn’t just a euphemism for taking a nap. After prolonged or intense use, the eyes themselves can get tired, which, in medical terms, is called eye fatigue or eyestrain (aka asthenopia).
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is Why Double Cleansing Could Be Your Skin’s Saving Grace as You Age’
Sometimes, skin care can be confusing. Case in point: Retinol is widely known as the key to perfect skin, but it often makes things a whole lot worse before making them better. Luckily when it comes to cleansing, things are a bit more straightforward. Ask any pro and you’re likely...
Derms Can’t Stop Recommending Avène’s $34 Moisturizer for Repairing Sensitive Skin
Avène is a brand that dermatologists never stop recommending. The French drugstore favorite has been around for 275 years, treating sensitive skin with thermal spring water that has natural soothing, softening, and calming properties. It just relaunched one of its tried-and-true repair creams, and the formula is even more hydrating and restorative than before. Introducing, the Avène Cicalfate+ Hydrating Skin Recovery Emulsion ($34).
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
I Traded Microblading for Powder Brows To Make My Over-Plucked Arches Look Fuller, and I’ll Never Go Back
If the eyes are the window to the soul, the eyebrows are the decorative curtains. The proper brow shape can add definition to your face and draw attention to your eyes—which is why I have spent my adult life regretting the fact that I plucked mine into barely-there arches when I was a teenager. In the years since, they've resisted any of my attempts to regrow them with serum, and the one-and-only time I tried microblading left them looking heavy and was so painful I couldn't imagine doing it again.
Should You Be Washing Your Face or Brushing Your Teeth First? A Dentist and a Derm Weigh In
Everyone has their own flow in the morning. Some make their bed first thing while others pop up and brew their coffee before anything else. But there's one part of your routine that requires a very specific order of operations: brushing your teeth and washing your face. Dermatologists and dentists agree—brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face.
I Tried 4 Ways To Keep Bagged Salad Fresh, and This Was the Most Effective Method by a Longshot
While some of the best things in life—like PB&J, ice cream and sprinkles, and salt and pepper—are better together, that can’t be said about everything. For instance, when it comes to storing bagged salad, moisture and lettuce are definitely *not* a pairing you’ll ever want to encourage.
Here’s What To Tell People Who Say Running Is Bad for Your Knees
When I joined my gym's run club and got back into running, one of the most common comments I got, hands down, was: "Isn't all of that running hard on your knees?" Sure, being a high-impact form of exercise, running definitely get's a bad rap for being tough on your joints—but is there any truth to that idea? And although knee pain is pretty common (25 percent of adults have it according to the American Academy of Family Physicians), blaming exercise for your discomfort is like blaming your bed for a bad night's sleep—it makes sense on the surface, but leaves out a lot of important nuances, like your preferred sleep position, for example.
This Salon-Favorite Hack Will Make Your Deep Conditioner Even More Hydrating—Just In Time for Dry Hair Season
As soon as temps start to drop, it's time to kick your deep-conditioning sessions into high gear so your hair can stay properly moisturized during the colder months of the year. "Deep conditioning in the cooler months is super vital to maintaining moisture," says Al Campbell, a Mizani artist and...
How To Use a Tennis Ball To Relieve Back Pain and Help You Sleep, According to a Massage Therapist
If you’ve ever had muscle tension or a nagging pain in your back, you know the struggle of falling asleep at night is real. Perhaps you’re constantly tossing and turning and can’t seem to find a position that relieves the discomfort. Shiloh Pileggi, the lead massage therapist and educator at the Spa at Mohonk Mountain House in upstate New York says these types of muscle pains are often caused by micro trauma to the muscle belly from repetitive motions throughout the day, overexertion of muscles when exercising, poor posture, or poor quality of sleep. Whatever the case may be, there’s a handy tool that may provide some relief and help you get some sleep at night: a tennis ball.
Feeling Too Blah To Work Out? Try These 6 ‘Lazy Girl’ Pilates Moves Without Getting off the Floor
Even when you’re sapped of energy, it can sometimes still feel good to move your body...although a full-blown workout might sound like the last thing you want to do. Pilates trainer Chloe de Winter knows this feeling all too well. She’s a fan of what she calls ‘lazy girl’ Pilates (as she demonstrates in this clip).
Always Working? Here’s How To Tell if That’s Healthy Ambition or Toxic Productivity at Play
I work a lot, and I know it. And in an age that values prioritizing work-life balance and a pushing away of hustle culture, sometimes I wonder if my relationship with my ambition is healthy. I don't hate my job—in fact, I find it energizing. But, does my always-working mentality translate to something more akin to toxic productivity than healthy ambition?
Hear Us Out: Wearing Running Shoes at Home Could Be the Solution to All Your Productivity Woes
Whether you're WFH or just need to get some life admin things done (laundry, dishes, finally cleaning out your closet), being productive at home can often feel like an arduous task. Well, according to TikTok, there's a hack for that: wearing shoes inside. Yup, something as simple as putting on...
PSA: The Nap Dress You Couldn’t Stop Buying in 2020 Is Now Wrinkle-Resistant and Has Longer Sleeves
The brand that made "nap chic" a thing in 2020 is back with a new design we're going to be wearing all season long. Hill House Home recently dropped The Louisa ($150): It's got everything you loved about the original Ellie nap dress, plus a few new cozy features, like longer, flexible puffy sleeves, a dressier (and sturdier) crepe fabric that's wrinkle-resistant, and patterns straight out of our romance novel dreams.
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles
Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.
This New Lifting and Lengthening Mascara Rivals the Tweety Bird-Look of Lash Extensions
Once upon a time, I was the gal who got full lash extensions monthly, with fill-ins every 2-3 weeks to keep them fresh. The reason I became so accustomed to pricey lash lifts was because 1) I got them free as a perk of my job as a beauty writer and editor in New York City, and 2) I have extremely fine, straight, and pale lashes, so they need a little help to make them pop.
These Electric Brushes and Flossers Brighten Your Teeth Better and Faster—And They’re on Sale for Prime Day
When it comes to personal hygiene, maintaining a healthy set of teeth and gums might be the most important daily self-care task you do for yourself. After all, we only get one set of adult teeth to last us a lifetime, and those 32 little bones are tasked with the crucial roles of breaking up food, helping us speak, and maintaining our face shape. Our smiles are so important, in fact, that doctors and dentists alike use them as a snapshot of our overall health.
This $15 Bottle of Japanese Lotion Is the Holy Grail When You’re Dealing With Dry Winter Skin and Eczema
Winter is coming—not in the looming Game of Thrones type of way, but in the dreadful “oh no, my skin!” way. Having lived in Minneapolis for several decades through too many -30 degree polar vortexes, I know all-too-well about dry winter skin. Between the cracked lips, the flaky skin you find on the inside of your jeans (yuck!), and the overall blah-ness from the cold temperatures and whipping winds attacking your skin, it can be a rough few months.
