Hair Care

Stylists Say Increasing Your Scalp Circulation Is the Secret for Healthier, Longer Hair—Here’s How To Do It for $0

By Kara Jillian Brown
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
Well+Good

The Hair-Growth Supplement a Derm Used To Reverse Her Postpartum Hair Loss Is 40% Off

Lily Talakoub, MD knows just how difficult postpartum hair loss can be. The board-certified dermatologist is a mom of three who experienced postpartum hair loss herself and is now a pro at managing it. In addition to continuing her prenatal vitamins for six months after birth, Dr. Talakoub also used Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements to help kickstart her hair growth. Normally, a three-month supply is $95. But today, you can get it for just $58 as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne

We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

What It Actually Means When Your Eyes Are ‘Tired,’ According to an Ophthalmologist and Optician

I’ve been known to claim that I’m “just resting my eyes” while watching a movie at night, when I know full well that I’m exhausted and, in reality, just a couple seconds away from conking out. But, as it turns out, your eyes actually do need rest, and “resting your eyes” isn’t just a euphemism for taking a nap. After prolonged or intense use, the eyes themselves can get tired, which, in medical terms, is called eye fatigue or eyestrain (aka asthenopia).
HEALTH
Well+Good

Derms Can’t Stop Recommending Avène’s $34 Moisturizer for Repairing Sensitive Skin

Avène is a brand that dermatologists never stop recommending. The French drugstore favorite has been around for 275 years, treating sensitive skin with thermal spring water that has natural soothing, softening, and calming properties. It just relaunched one of its tried-and-true repair creams, and the formula is even more hydrating and restorative than before. Introducing, the Avène Cicalfate+ Hydrating Skin Recovery Emulsion ($34).
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

I Traded Microblading for Powder Brows To Make My Over-Plucked Arches Look Fuller, and I’ll Never Go Back

If the eyes are the window to the soul, the eyebrows are the decorative curtains. The proper brow shape can add definition to your face and draw attention to your eyes—which is why I have spent my adult life regretting the fact that I plucked mine into barely-there arches when I was a teenager. In the years since, they've resisted any of my attempts to regrow them with serum, and the one-and-only time I tried microblading left them looking heavy and was so painful I couldn't imagine doing it again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Should You Be Washing Your Face or Brushing Your Teeth First? A Dentist and a Derm Weigh In

Everyone has their own flow in the morning. Some make their bed first thing while others pop up and brew their coffee before anything else. But there's one part of your routine that requires a very specific order of operations: brushing your teeth and washing your face. Dermatologists and dentists agree—brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Here’s What To Tell People Who Say Running Is Bad for Your Knees

When I joined my gym's run club and got back into running, one of the most common comments I got, hands down, was: "Isn't all of that running hard on your knees?" Sure, being a high-impact form of exercise, running definitely get's a bad rap for being tough on your joints—but is there any truth to that idea? And although knee pain is pretty common (25 percent of adults have it according to the American Academy of Family Physicians), blaming exercise for your discomfort is like blaming your bed for a bad night's sleep—it makes sense on the surface, but leaves out a lot of important nuances, like your preferred sleep position, for example.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

How To Use a Tennis Ball To Relieve Back Pain and Help You Sleep, According to a Massage Therapist

If you’ve ever had muscle tension or a nagging pain in your back, you know the struggle of falling asleep at night is real. Perhaps you’re constantly tossing and turning and can’t seem to find a position that relieves the discomfort. Shiloh Pileggi, the lead massage therapist and educator at the Spa at Mohonk Mountain House in upstate New York says these types of muscle pains are often caused by micro trauma to the muscle belly from repetitive motions throughout the day, overexertion of muscles when exercising, poor posture, or poor quality of sleep. Whatever the case may be, there’s a handy tool that may provide some relief and help you get some sleep at night: a tennis ball.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Always Working? Here’s How To Tell if That’s Healthy Ambition or Toxic Productivity at Play

I work a lot, and I know it. And in an age that values prioritizing work-life balance and a pushing away of hustle culture, sometimes I wonder if my relationship with my ambition is healthy. I don't hate my job—in fact, I find it energizing. But, does my always-working mentality translate to something more akin to toxic productivity than healthy ambition?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Well+Good

PSA: The Nap Dress You Couldn’t Stop Buying in 2020 Is Now Wrinkle-Resistant and Has Longer Sleeves

The brand that made "nap chic" a thing in 2020 is back with a new design we're going to be wearing all season long. Hill House Home recently dropped The Louisa ($150): It's got everything you loved about the original Ellie nap dress, plus a few new cozy features, like longer, flexible puffy sleeves, a dressier (and sturdier) crepe fabric that's wrinkle-resistant, and patterns straight out of our romance novel dreams.
APPAREL
Well+Good

This New Lifting and Lengthening Mascara Rivals the Tweety Bird-Look of Lash Extensions

Once upon a time, I was the gal who got full lash extensions monthly, with fill-ins every 2-3 weeks to keep them fresh. The reason I became so accustomed to pricey lash lifts was because 1) I got them free as a perk of my job as a beauty writer and editor in New York City, and 2) I have extremely fine, straight, and pale lashes, so they need a little help to make them pop.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

These Electric Brushes and Flossers Brighten Your Teeth Better and Faster—And They’re on Sale for Prime Day

When it comes to personal hygiene, maintaining a healthy set of teeth and gums might be the most important daily self-care task you do for yourself. After all, we only get one set of adult teeth to last us a lifetime, and those 32 little bones are tasked with the crucial roles of breaking up food, helping us speak, and maintaining our face shape. Our smiles are so important, in fact, that doctors and dentists alike use them as a snapshot of our overall health.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

This $15 Bottle of Japanese Lotion Is the Holy Grail When You’re Dealing With Dry Winter Skin and Eczema

Winter is coming—not in the looming Game of Thrones type of way, but in the dreadful “oh no, my skin!” way. Having lived in Minneapolis for several decades through too many -30 degree polar vortexes, I know all-too-well about dry winter skin. Between the cracked lips, the flaky skin you find on the inside of your jeans (yuck!), and the overall blah-ness from the cold temperatures and whipping winds attacking your skin, it can be a rough few months.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

