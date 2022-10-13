Read full article on original website
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on region’s roads this week; watch for closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations for highways in District Six. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Owen...
WLWT 5
Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Five Arrested in NKY
The arrests were made on Saturday at a home on Hollywood Drive. (Florence, Ky.) - Five people are facing charges in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in northern Kentucky. Kamron Rechtin, 19, of Florence, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, of Hebron, and three juveniles were taken into custody on Saturday. Each...
Police are on scene of a crash blocking lanes along I-75
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Northside, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield
NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of Licking River ramble — and Frederick’s Landing
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. The story first appeared in October, 2021. Special to NKyTribune. October’s always been my favorite month since I...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting in Delhi Township. It happened around 11:25 p.m. when a driver was traveling westbound on Bender Road when another driver passed him and then forced him off the roadway. When he got out of...
