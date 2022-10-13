ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on region’s roads this week; watch for closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations for highways in District Six. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Owen...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ELSMERE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Five Arrested in NKY

The arrests were made on Saturday at a home on Hollywood Drive. (Florence, Ky.) - Five people are facing charges in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in northern Kentucky. Kamron Rechtin, 19, of Florence, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, of Hebron, and three juveniles were taken into custody on Saturday. Each...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Police are on scene of a crash blocking lanes along I-75

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Northside, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pilot taken to hospital after plane crashes into Ohio cornfield

NEW LEBANON, Ohio — A pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crashed into a cornfield near Dayton, Ohio. According to our NBC affiliate WDTN, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field in New Lebanon round 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy