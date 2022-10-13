ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

How did Pasco High turn things around so fast? ‘It’s amazing, really’

By Scott Purks
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Pasco senior running back Tayshaun Balmir, front and center, has greatly benefitted from the solid play of his sophomore offensive line, from left, tackle Tahir Richards, guard Kiah'eze Russell, center Kenneth Meeks, guard Juan Torres and tackle Mason Pippin. [ SCOTT PURKS | Scott Purks, Special to the Times ]

DADE CITY — Surrounded by more than 80 kids in Pasco High uniforms, head coach Alphonso Freeney stood in the middle of the practice field Monday and chuckled at a question: “How did you come so far so fast?”

Pasco, after all, was 0-10 last year (including two forfeit losses related to COVID issues), was outscored by a combined 343-18 and finished the season with only 16 total players in a 56-0 loss to arch rival Zephyrhills.

Freeney, 34, didn’t blink at any of it. A former Mitchell High assistant the previous seven seasons, he took the Pasco job in January 2021 — and went to work.

He worked as a behavioral specialist at Mitchell for half the day and then drove across the county and worked late into the day at Pasco.

He walked the schools halls. He talked to kids who had never played football before. He got several top-notch assistants on board with him, including defensive coordinator Cortez Stubbs and junior varsity head coach and special teams coordinator Bruce Patterson, guys with college and professional playing experience.

He met with the 16 players who survived the 2021 season and explained that things were changing for the better.

“As soon as we heard coach Freeney talk and heard his plan, we believed in him,” sophomore center Kenneth Meeks said. “It felt different right away. He talked to so many of us. He talked to everybody.”

One of the kids he spoke with — senior running back Tayshaun Balmir — proved particularly fruitful.

Amidst the frustration and inexperience (all five offensive linemen, for instance, are sophomores), Balmir was a star, but a star who had never shined.

After Balmir’s freshman year on the junior varsity, he became academically ineligible for his entire sophomore season. Then before his junior year he tore his meniscus and missed the entire season.

Balmir rehabbed for months, walked into the weight room, and with much of the team watching for the first time, squatted 560 pounds and bench pressed 300.

“We were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ We didn’t even know who he was,” offensive tackle Mason Pippin said. “Nobody knew who he was.”

“But we sure were happy he was there,” guard Juan Torres said.

At a camp over the summer, Pasco teammates watched Balmir run an officially laser-timed 40 yards in 4.4 seconds — “faster than every other four-star guy at the camp,” offensive lineman Tahir Richards said.

But still there was the question of whether Balmir could play football.

“Oh, he can play now,” Richards said. “He’s amazing. Just knowing he’s back there behind us, knowing if we do our jobs he’s going to get 10 yards every play, seeing him run and stiff-arm people — just knowing that gives us all so much confidence.”

Said offensive lineman Kiah’eze Russell, “Knowing (Balmir) is with us makes us work even harder.”

First-year Pasco coach Alphonso Freeney has his team 6-0 less than a year after the Pirates finished 0-10, including two losses on forfeits related to COVID. [ Scott Purks, Special to the Times ]

Balmir has been spectacular, ranking second in the state, only three yards behind the leader, with 1,333 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 113 carries.

“I always knew I could do it,” he said. “I just needed a chance to play.”

But how did nobody know about such a talent?

Balmir shrugged and grinned: “I guess I’m quiet off the field. On the field, I’m full of energy. That’s what it is.”

Now, lots of folks know about Balmir and Pasco, which is 6-0 and has outscored opponents by a combined 198-93 and beaten some pretty darned good teams along the way, including Auburndale (19-9 last Friday), just four days before beating previously undefeated Cypress Creek 39-18 on Monday (because of Hurricane Ian rescheduling).

Now comes a home game against the Pirates’ biggest rival, Zephyrhills, Friday night, a game that has added emphasis because a Pasco victory would give it the Class 3S, District 7 title.

The Bulldogs, who are 3-3 but with losses against some tough teams — Lake Wales, IMG Academy (White) and South Sumter — will no doubt bring a large crowd to a stadium full of raucous Pirates fans.

“The crowds have gotten bigger and bigger as the season has gone on,” Meeks said. “It’s exciting to be a part of all this.”

Meeks admitted that he was wondering what “Coach Freeney was doing to us,” over the summer when he had the team running stadium steps and doing “a million pushups” before weight training.

“But now we know, now we understand,” Meeks said. “In the fourth quarter we aren’t getting tired, while the other teams have gotten tired. We see why we did all the hard work.”

Freeney chuckles again, and speaks in his easy Alabama drawl, honed growing up in Covington County Alabama, where he went to Straughn High. He later was a running back for Jacksonville State University, where he met his wife, Lauren, a Tampa Freedom High alum, who brought him back to the Tampa Bay area.

He says Pasco High feels a lot like home.

“How did we turn it around so fast? I think everybody was ready for it. Everybody wanted it. And now it’s all come together,” he said. “It’s amazing, really.”

