Tennessee State

wcyb.com

Top prosecutors in VA and TN meet to discuss the opioid crisis

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 760,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. "So many families were ravaged by it, and so many people have lost loved ones because of it." Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Candidates ramp up campaign stops ahead of election day

Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee, and the campaigns are ramping up for their final pitches to voters. Jason Martin, Democratic candidate for governor, is making his sixth visit to the Tri-Cities with a long list of events nearly every day this week. Martin toured downtown Jonesborough ahead of two town halls in Johnson City and Kingsport.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Spike in Tennessee Volunteers merchandise since win over Alabama

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The big win over Alabama and an undefeated football season has caused a spike in demand for more Tennessee Volunteers merchandise. Sullivan County has the sixth most season ticket holders in the state. Stores like Alumni Hall at the Pinnacle Shopping Center have been getting several new shipments of items.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Health Wagon awarded $500K grant for dental services

WASHINGTON (WCYB) — The Health Wagon has been awarded a $500,000 grant for dental services. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded the grant, Rep. Morgan Griffith, Sen. Mark Warner, and Sen. Tim Kaine announced Monday. The project will cover Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, and Wise counties. It will...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

$1.5 million grant awarded for Food Sector Workforce Expansion

WASHINGTON (WCYB) — Rep. Morgan Griffith and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday that the Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $1,500,000 to the Appalachian Sustainable Development for the the Food Sector Workforce in Central Appalachia Project. According to the Appalachian Regional Commission, this project will benefit rural...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport City Schools has named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools announced that Dr. Brian Tate has been named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Effective November 1, 2022, current Dobyns-Bennett Principal, Dr. Chris Hampton will be begin his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools Superintendent and Dr. Tate will take over for Hampton.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Farmers Market, Fall Festival happening this Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you're looking for a place to show off your pumpkin carving and decorating skills, the Farmers Market, Fall Festival in Kingsport might be the place to visit. The festival takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22. Pumpkin check-in begins at...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Public Library hosts American Red Cross blood drive

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, according to the American Red Cross. In Bristol, a community blood drive at the public library allowed staff and area residents to help save lives. Those that donated learned they were able to help up...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Payton's five TD passes lead Mercer past stubborn ETSU 55-33

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes and Mercer rolled up 577 yards on offense in a 55-33 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. Payton threw four TD passes in the first half as the Bears built a 28-10 lead in the second quarter on the way to a 28-20 halftime lead.
MACON, GA

