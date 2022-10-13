SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.

