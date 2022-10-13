Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Top prosecutors in VA and TN meet to discuss the opioid crisis
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 760,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. "So many families were ravaged by it, and so many people have lost loved ones because of it." Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and...
wcyb.com
Voters in Southwest Virginia, may have received a notice with incorrect voting location
The Virginia Department of Elections has detected an issue with voter notices sent out to certain voters in Southwest Virginia. Voters with a P.O Box in the localities of Bristol City, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise, may have received a voter notice with the incorrect voting location information listed.
wcyb.com
Candidates ramp up campaign stops ahead of election day
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee, and the campaigns are ramping up for their final pitches to voters. Jason Martin, Democratic candidate for governor, is making his sixth visit to the Tri-Cities with a long list of events nearly every day this week. Martin toured downtown Jonesborough ahead of two town halls in Johnson City and Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Spike in Tennessee Volunteers merchandise since win over Alabama
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The big win over Alabama and an undefeated football season has caused a spike in demand for more Tennessee Volunteers merchandise. Sullivan County has the sixth most season ticket holders in the state. Stores like Alumni Hall at the Pinnacle Shopping Center have been getting several new shipments of items.
wcyb.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic is flowing again following a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday. A crash has blocked the Eastern Star exit on Interstate 26 eastbound near in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash at...
wcyb.com
2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
wcyb.com
Tennessee High, Greeneville, West Ridge, South Greene volleyball depart for Murfreesboro
(WCYB) — Bus engines revved in excitement and suitcases were meticulously packed on Monday morning at four area high schools in Northeast Tennessee. Fans and supporters across the region from Tennessee High, Greeneville, West Ridge, and South Greene cheered on players and coaches as they departed for the TSSAA State Volleyball Tournament in Murfreesboro.
wcyb.com
Health Wagon awarded $500K grant for dental services
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — The Health Wagon has been awarded a $500,000 grant for dental services. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded the grant, Rep. Morgan Griffith, Sen. Mark Warner, and Sen. Tim Kaine announced Monday. The project will cover Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, and Wise counties. It will...
wcyb.com
$1.5 million grant awarded for Food Sector Workforce Expansion
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — Rep. Morgan Griffith and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday that the Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $1,500,000 to the Appalachian Sustainable Development for the the Food Sector Workforce in Central Appalachia Project. According to the Appalachian Regional Commission, this project will benefit rural...
wcyb.com
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
wcyb.com
Kingsport City Schools has named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools announced that Dr. Brian Tate has been named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Effective November 1, 2022, current Dobyns-Bennett Principal, Dr. Chris Hampton will be begin his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools Superintendent and Dr. Tate will take over for Hampton.
wcyb.com
Local high school marching bands compete for regional championship at Bands of America
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — High School marching bands from across the nation competed this weekend at ETSU. 20 high school marching bands from more than 10 states competed for the regional championship for Bands for America. Music For All President and CEO, Jeremy Earnhart says the event is...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Farmers Market, Fall Festival happening this Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you're looking for a place to show off your pumpkin carving and decorating skills, the Farmers Market, Fall Festival in Kingsport might be the place to visit. The festival takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22. Pumpkin check-in begins at...
wcyb.com
Bristol Public Library hosts American Red Cross blood drive
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, according to the American Red Cross. In Bristol, a community blood drive at the public library allowed staff and area residents to help save lives. Those that donated learned they were able to help up...
wcyb.com
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
wcyb.com
Payton's five TD passes lead Mercer past stubborn ETSU 55-33
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes and Mercer rolled up 577 yards on offense in a 55-33 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. Payton threw four TD passes in the first half as the Bears built a 28-10 lead in the second quarter on the way to a 28-20 halftime lead.
Comments / 0