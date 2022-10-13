ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday

A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
KENTON, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance,...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua home damaged by fire

PIQUA — A reported structure fire kept firefighters busy on Sunday night. Miami County dispatchers sent Piqua firefighters to the 500 block of Park Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Callers to Miami County 9-1-11reported smoke and flames coming from the 1 1/2 story wood-frame residence. Piqua Fire Department officers asked...
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash

A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy