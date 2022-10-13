Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
House left scorched after overnight fire in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews were called to a house fire in Huber Heights early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 6500 block of Shore Drive just before 1:00 a.m. >>VIDEO: Smoke pours from Shelby County post office as crews battle fire Thursday. Three people,...
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
22-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Mercer County Saturday. Deputies were called to respond to a crash that happened around 2:18 p.m. on SR 119 in Recovery Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a motorcycle, driven...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Crews respond to house fire in Kettering
KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
wktn.com
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
13abc.com
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed
DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua home damaged by fire
PIQUA — A reported structure fire kept firefighters busy on Sunday night. Miami County dispatchers sent Piqua firefighters to the 500 block of Park Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Callers to Miami County 9-1-11reported smoke and flames coming from the 1 1/2 story wood-frame residence. Piqua Fire Department officers asked...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash
A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Same-sex couple claims area cemetery removed marriage date from headstone
YELLOW SPRINGS — A man feels as if Calvary Cemetery in Dayton is trying to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik he believes they purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone. >>Charges filed against man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in the neck;...
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Comments / 0