A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO