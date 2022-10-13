ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

publicradiotulsa.org

Nelson: More pay, training important for teacher retention

Candidate for state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jena Nelson made some public appearances over the weekend. On Saturday Nelson spoke at a forum in Stroud hosted by the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition. Nelson said in the face of a teacher shortage, she would encourage respect for educators. “We need to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money

A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

4 bodies found in Oklahoma river after 4 men go missing

Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males were found in the Deep Fork River.
OKMULGEE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in jap Oklahoma mentioned they (*4*) in their search for four missing men who had been final seen driving their bikes final Sunday. Investigators have been canvassing the realm round Okmulgee, Oklahoma, all week wanting for 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens, who had been reported missing on Monday by their households.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOCO

Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK

