Missing Oklahoma men found shot, dismembered according to investigators
"This investigation is now a murder investigation," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
Nelson: More pay, training important for teacher retention
Candidate for state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jena Nelson made some public appearances over the weekend. On Saturday Nelson spoke at a forum in Stroud hosted by the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition. Nelson said in the face of a teacher shortage, she would encourage respect for educators. “We need to...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
Okmulgee police will provide update about 4 missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department will hold a press conference at noon to provide updated information related to the four missing men in Okmulgee. You can watch the press conference live at noon on FOX23, FOX23.com and the FOX23 News App. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said...
Tulsa County deputies search for tips in attempted abduction case in Sand Springs
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a van following a school bus. When a girl got off the bus, the...
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
Two arrested after driver leads police to drug-filled home in midtown, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people and seized several types of drugs, 15 firearms and more than $20,000 in drug proceeds Friday, according to police. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul around 3:30 p.m. and the driver, Jaqueaz Johnson...
Medical Examiner’s Office working to identify bodies found in river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of four bodies found in a river in rural Okmulgee on Friday. On Friday, Okmulgee Police announced that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. This announcement...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
4 bodies found in Oklahoma river after 4 men go missing
Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males were found in the Deep Fork River.
A mother’s mission to protect her children may cost her everything
TULSA, Okla. — The fate of a mother called, Maria Rosario Chico hangs in the balance when she steps into the courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a hearing to drop charges against her in a Child Stealing case. If the charges aren’t dropped a jury trial should be scheduled for the summer of 2023.
Tulsa mother facing Child Stealing charges continues to fight for her children
TULSA, Okla. — A complex custody case could end up getting a Tulsa mom deported. Maria Rosario Chico was in a Tulsa County Courtroom today for a hearing to request Child Stealing charges against her be dropped. FOX23 was in the courtroom as Judge Dawn Moody denied the request.
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in jap Oklahoma mentioned they (*4*) in their search for four missing men who had been final seen driving their bikes final Sunday. Investigators have been canvassing the realm round Okmulgee, Oklahoma, all week wanting for 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens, who had been reported missing on Monday by their households.
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
