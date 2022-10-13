ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests. The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and E. Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Updated: 19...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Aaron Wheeler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Switchbacks forward, Aaron Wheeler sits down with Jessica ahead of the playoffs. The Switchbacks will host the first home playoff match, Saturday, October 22nd at 6:30pm.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

