KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) - clipped version
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Death investigation underway after woman hit by brush truck in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 10/17/22. Wheat Ridge Police ask for help locating Escalade in this video. Call 303-235-2945 with info.
Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula.
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders stopped a man allegedly seen shooting his gun near a soccer game Sunday afternoon. Police say when they pulled up to the scene at Springcrest Road and Voyager Parkway, they found several citizens holding the suspect down. Officers had been called out to the...
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests. The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and E. Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.
Colorado Secretary of State appoints supervisor for General Election in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A news release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office states, “multiple mistakes by the Democratic Clerk and Recorder and his Office during the Primary” resulted in voter confusion. The release adds that Secretary of State Jena Griswold has appointed a supervisor...
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway.
Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans.
Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: Baby formula recall for potential spoilage
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween.
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
Voice of the consumer: Brighter holidays for seniors with Silver Key
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our local nonprofit needs your help to make the holidays brighter for seniors in our community. It may not be Halloween yet, but Silver Key Senior Services is working hard to make sure seniors have a plentiful Thanksgiving. The group is holding its annual Bountiful Bags food drive.
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Aaron Wheeler
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Switchbacks forward, Aaron Wheeler sits down with Jessica ahead of the playoffs. The Switchbacks will host the first home playoff match, Saturday, October 22nd at 6:30pm.
