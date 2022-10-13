ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Attorney General warns of new type of scam called "Pig Butchering"

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Attorney General's Office is warning the public of a new type of scam that combines a romance scam with an investment spin. The new scam is called “pig butchering”, and it involves cryptocurrency. "Pig butchering uses romance as a tactic to build trust...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

$30M available in grant scholarships to help hire more police officers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers, according to the the Governor's Office. The money will help provide funding to help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement agency and enrolled in an academy session.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Attendance rates in schools across Michigan are declining, data shows

LANSING, Mich. - Attendance Rates in schools across Michigan are declining, according to data from the Michigan Department of Education. The numbers show a drop in attendance rates by 4 percent throughout the state. Dropping below 90-percent for the first time in recent years. The Michigan Department of Education said...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gas prices drop 15 cents in a week

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gas prices in Michigan are down 15 cents from a week ago, but still 90 cents more than October 17, 2021. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 40 cents more than this time...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy