Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
nbc25news.com
Attorney General warns of new type of scam called "Pig Butchering"
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Attorney General's Office is warning the public of a new type of scam that combines a romance scam with an investment spin. The new scam is called “pig butchering”, and it involves cryptocurrency. "Pig butchering uses romance as a tactic to build trust...
nbc25news.com
$30M available in grant scholarships to help hire more police officers in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. - $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers, according to the the Governor's Office. The money will help provide funding to help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement agency and enrolled in an academy session.
nbc25news.com
GOP bill would make giving kids 'irreversible' gender transitions illegal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A new bill introduced by Republican state representatives in Michigan would criminalize enabling or conducting "irreversible" gender transition procedures for minors, including surgeries and hormone therapy. House Bill 6454 would make it a felony for parents, legal guardians or physicians to assist in the medical...
nbc25news.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart assault charge court hearing set for Dec. 8
WASHINGTON (7News) — Christopher Geldart has served as a top D.C. official for years but Monday afternoon, he was scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges in Arlington, Va. A court hearing has been set for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. for his assault and battery charge, according to court documents.
nbc25news.com
Lt. Governor Gilchrist visits Bay City school, pushes for passage of tutoring program
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited a Bay City-area elementary school to tour the school’s tutoring program. Gilchrist held a roundtable alongside education professionals, students, and parents to discuss a proposed investment in tutoring across the state. Governor Whitmer announced the proposal back in May, deemed...
nbc25news.com
Attendance rates in schools across Michigan are declining, data shows
LANSING, Mich. - Attendance Rates in schools across Michigan are declining, according to data from the Michigan Department of Education. The numbers show a drop in attendance rates by 4 percent throughout the state. Dropping below 90-percent for the first time in recent years. The Michigan Department of Education said...
nbc25news.com
Governor vetoes bill that would have lowered penalties in deer reporting requirements
LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have removed "criminal penalties" related to deer reporting requirements for hunters. Under Michigan law, hunters this year were required to report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer to the DNR. A hunter would become guilty...
nbc25news.com
New Michigan poll finds Democrats leading, Republicans have opening with Independents
LANSING, Mich. — A new poll from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the White Law Firm found Democrats are leading the polls three weeks out from Election Day, but Republicans have an opening with some independents. Polling, as of Oct. 17, has consistently shown Democrats in the lead...
nbc25news.com
Ohio man sentenced after cutting off mother's head, setting body on fire as nephew watched
MARIETTA, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after brutally killing his mother while a child watched. According to reports, Lionel Justin Gore pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the death of Diane Gore. A judge sentenced Gore to life in...
nbc25news.com
AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
nbc25news.com
Once in a lifetime moose hunt in Alaska almost ends deadly for one Michigan man
ORTONVILLE, Mich. - For Casey West, it was a once and a lifetime opportunity to travel to Alaska and hunt for moose. The trip though started better than it ended. It was a close call with death for West, his friend Cal and the pilot of a small plane. Their...
nbc25news.com
Gas prices drop 15 cents in a week
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gas prices in Michigan are down 15 cents from a week ago, but still 90 cents more than October 17, 2021. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 40 cents more than this time...
Comments / 0