Borderless Magazine

Three Things To Do In Chicago, Sept. 22-Sept. 28

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Friday through Sunday, Sept.23, 24, 25 – 📚 Sant Jordi in the USA is holding its inaugural literature and language festival in Chicago in Uptown [Friday], Hyde Park [Saturday] and The Loop [Sunday]. The festival aims to be an “international cousin of the literary festival begun nearly a century ago in Catalonia.”
She Fought to Get An Education in Afghanistan. Now This Student is Finding Hope at DePaul University.

This story is part of our series, Broken-Winged Birds: Afghans in Exile. Read the full series by Afghan refugee journalist Saleha Soadat on our website. Growing up in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sara* faced many barriers to getting an education. But with the support of her family, she completed high school and began pursuing a bachelor’s degree in economics in hopes of building a life of independence.
Borderless Magazine NFP is a nonprofit news outlet that is reimagining immigration journalism for a more just and equitable future.

