Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Friday through Sunday, Sept.23, 24, 25 – 📚 Sant Jordi in the USA is holding its inaugural literature and language festival in Chicago in Uptown [Friday], Hyde Park [Saturday] and The Loop [Sunday]. The festival aims to be an “international cousin of the literary festival begun nearly a century ago in Catalonia.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO