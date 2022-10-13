Read full article on original website
NRVNews
James, Paulette Hannah
Paulette Hannah James, 75, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn. She was a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church. Paulette was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Hannah. Survivors include her mother, Bernice Ellen Mackle Criss of Beckley, W.Va.; husband, Thomas Dean James of Fairlawn;...
NRVNews
Day, Susan Kingma Hudson
Susan Kingma Hudson Day, 56, of Livermore, California, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, Dr. David Day of Livermore, California; parents, Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma (Athena) of Livermore, California, and Joseph Kingma (Sandy) of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.
NRVNews
Hyden, Teresa Slone
Teresa Lynn Slone Hyden, 63 of Pembroke, VA departed this life to enter into Heaven October 16, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior. Born December 19, 1958 in West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Esquire Slone and Manualia Rinchart Slone. In addition to her parents,...
NRVNews
Butterworth, George Lynwood
George Lynwood Butterworth, 83, of Christiansburg VA, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and his trusted dog, Mack, following a courageous 10 year battle dealing with complications from a stroke. George is survived by a son, Terry Butterworth of Christiansburg, VA; his 3 grandchildren, Megan...
NRVNews
Fox, John W.
John W. Fox, of Radford, born December 22, 1947, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12, 2021. John was retired from Radford University, and had previously worked at the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant, and Kollmorgen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elliot and Byrdann Fox. He is survived...
NRVNews
Tickets on Sale for Blacksburg Brew Do
Blacksburg Brew Do is returning on Saturday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with VIP early access at Noon. The event goes on rain or shine and will return to the grounds of Historic Smithfield, adjacent to the Virginia Tech campus. This beloved regional festival is returning for its 13th year and, as before, will feature the best in craft beers from across the mid-Atlantic, popular food trucks and delicious fare, live music, and a variety of culinary and unique merchandise from Blacksburg, the New River and Roanoke Valleys, and beyond.
NRVNews
Hines, Ronald Heywood
Ronald Heywood Hines, age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
NRVNews
Huff, Kaye Taylor
Alma “Kaye” Taylor Huff, age 81 of Pulaski passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Salem. Born November 6, 1940 in Draper, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Lacy & Alma Rigney Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George, Glenn, Robert, Ralph and Jerry Taylor.
NRVNews
Wilson, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Wilson passed away at his home in Franklin County on Friday, October 7th. Born on April 14th, 1958, he was 64 years old. He was a resident of Franklin County for over 40 years, living on the same land his entire adult life. He was a 3rd generation railroad worker at the East End shops at Norfolk Southern in Roanoke from 1979-1988.
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
NRVNews
Lennox, Rose Thorn
Rose Janet Thorn Lennox, age 76 of Pulaski, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski www.seaglefuneralhome 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
10/25: Citizen response training
On October 25th from 10am-12pm the Chamber of Commerce will host Citizen Response to Active Threats and Personal Safety. This training is open to include all businesses, faith communities, school personnel and civic organizations. The training will be conducted by Law Enforcement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Christiansburg Police Department and Virginia Tech Police Department. It will take place in the community room at the new Blacksburg Police Department. (200 East Clay St) and is free to members of the Chamber of Commerce. Ten dollars for non-members. Go to https://bit.ly/3EECinO to sign-up!
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
NRVNews
10/28: Walkathon for Supplies for Seniors
Walk-A-Thon to benefit Supplies for Seniors…. Let’s Make it Fun and Raise Money to continue this much-needed project!. RSVP will host a Walk-A-Thon on Friday, October 28th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Christiansburg Recreation Center to benefit the 15th Annual Supplies for Seniors program. The event will be held close to the Halloween holiday so you are welcome to dress in a costume. Brad Epperley, Director of the Christiansburg Recreation Center, will lead the first lap of our Walk-A-Thon at 10:15 am. A minimum pre-registration fee of $5 is required and forms can be completed at the RSVP office or at the Recreation Center the day of the event. An AmeriCorps Seniors t-shirt will be available to all who register in advance.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
NRVNews
10/22: Supper & Music in Shawsville
Nancy Smith will be the featured performer at October’s Beans and Banjos. For years, Nancy performed her gospel music once a month at Hale’s restaurant. Now she’s back and performing at Hale’s twice a month. She’s performed at churches and events throughout the area and into West Virginia. She’s also recorded a dozen or more CDs featuring gospel standards as well as her own compositions. Nancy and her band were featured performers at a Mountains of Music Homecoming event, a Crooked Road festival of the music and culture of Southwest Virginia.
NRVNews
10/21: Adult-Only Halloween Party
The WORX Band and Adult-only Halloween Party at Sinkland Farms with costume contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes! ($15 cover separate from festival admission, 21+ unless DD, then 18+) Gates open at 6pm. Music from 7-11pm. Wine and beer for sale on the terrace. Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
chathamstartribune.com
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County
A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
