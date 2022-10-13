Walk-A-Thon to benefit Supplies for Seniors…. Let’s Make it Fun and Raise Money to continue this much-needed project!. RSVP will host a Walk-A-Thon on Friday, October 28th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Christiansburg Recreation Center to benefit the 15th Annual Supplies for Seniors program. The event will be held close to the Halloween holiday so you are welcome to dress in a costume. Brad Epperley, Director of the Christiansburg Recreation Center, will lead the first lap of our Walk-A-Thon at 10:15 am. A minimum pre-registration fee of $5 is required and forms can be completed at the RSVP office or at the Recreation Center the day of the event. An AmeriCorps Seniors t-shirt will be available to all who register in advance.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO