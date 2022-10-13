ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

BATA Celebrates Plans for New Headquarters, Housing Project Near Traverse City

By Bill Froehlich
 4 days ago

Community leaders in the Grand Traverse region are celebrating a multi-million dollar housing and transportation hub near Traverse City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtgcn_0iY0MWE000

The Bay Area Transportation Authority, or BATA, has plans for a new headquarters. Along with it, millions in state and federal funding and hundreds of new housing units. The public, private and nonprofit partnership is starting to come together in Garfield Township.

The project along LaFranier Road has been in the works for a number of years. While you’re not seeing anything on the ground quite yet, BATA says there’s been a lot going on behind the scenes.

“The federal grant we received, award of, in 2020 really got that ball rolling. It was the opportunity for us to then leverage the state funds and to continue to pursue the project with some urgency, because a federal grant comes with a timeline attached to it,” Executive Director Kelly Dunham says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xU2h_0iY0MWE000

BATA’s efforts in Garfield Township are coming to fruition. More than $13 million in federal funding announced a couple of years ago shifted the project into gear.

“We have planned over 200 affordable housing apartments, 15 Habitat for Humanity homes, a daycare center, a commercial building, a Park ‘n Ride location, and BATA’s new operations center,” Dunham says.

And now there’s another $6 million from the state.

“That’s almost unheard of, directly investing in affordable housing in this community,” Tony Lentych, the Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director, says.

“Collaboration is great because then you’ve got everybody talking, and you can talk through any issues that might come up… if you get everybody together ahead of time, it’s amazing what you can work through,” says Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann), who is the Chair of the House Transportation Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bomrs_0iY0MWE000

The Traverse City Housing Commission says the investment will keep the housing truly affordable, not to exceed 30% of household income for qualifying families, and the location next to BATA could help with their transportation budget.

“If a family is going to be paying $700 for rent because of all the investment we’ve received, that will keep a two-person household that’s working in affordable housing for a long period of time,” Lentych says. “Some families spend as much as 20% of their household budget on transportation. If we can eliminate one vehicle in a household for example that’s significant savings. Generally speaking, lower-income families have unreliable transportation. If they can get rid of that, keep one vehicle plus be able to take the buses wherever they need to in this region, that’s a big win.”

Hundreds of new housing units are in the works or already under construction within just a few mile radius.

“We’re going to be serving the people who are actually working in our job centers. People working on S. Airport Rd, people working at the two malls, people working downtown. That’s our target population,” Lentych says. “We are still well behind where we need to be on a housing front. So whatever you see going on is probably not enough and we can do some more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tTil_0iY0MWE000

BATA’s Executive Director says they’ve already proven that building a transit hub can, in turn, build a community. “When you build public transit, development occurs around it. We’ve seen that in real life with our transfer station on Hall Street.”

But this current project puts development and partnership into overdrive. Dunham calls it Transit-oriented Development 2.0. “It’s the first in the Midwest we’re aware of. We’re getting a lot of calls from other transit systems.”

BATA will be taking construction bids next month and hopes to award those bids in December. Then groundbreaking is set for the spring of next year, with the new Operations Center opening in 2024.

