Unanswered prayers for exits
The data is in, and it has confirmed what everyone's suspected: Venture-backed exits this year are on track to hit a five-year low, per Pitchbook. Why it matters: Fewer distributions back to VCs' own investors are adding to the ongoing squeeze those investors have been feeling. The market's in turmoil, and many have been stretching their allocations into the asset class during the pandemic boom.
"Bitcoin as safe haven" theory crumbles in face of persisting inflation
Bitcoin as a safe haven against inflation, once accepted wisdom for crypto proponents, is proving questionable. Why it matters: In the face of persistently high consumer price index prints, the world's largest and oldest digital asset has crumpled, eroding investor confidence that it can act as a safe haven during times of market turmoil.
How Biden's stock market compares to Trump and Obama
The S&P 500 has lost value during President Biden's term, whereas it was in positive territory at this point in the terms of former Presidents Trump and Obama. By the numbers: The S&P 500 is down 5.6% between the last market close before Biden's inauguration and this past Friday's market close.
What a major grocery merger means for consumers
Two of the largest grocery store chains in the country are planning to merge. Kroger’s announced last Friday that it will buy its competitor Albertsons for nearly $25 billion. Together, Kroger and Albertsons have about 5,000 stores and almost 750,ooo workers. This deal could change the way people buy food, as inflation pushes prices higher and higher.
China's shifting economic storyline
Xi Jinping's third term ruling China won't be based on generating the kind of economic growth that defined the world economy in recent decades. Why it matters: China drives economic decision-making worldwide, from the investments made by Australian iron miners and German automakers to the planting patterns of Argentine and Iowan soybean farmers — to the borrowing decisions of the U.S. government, for which China is a massive creditor.
Activist Irenic launches News Corp. campaign, aiming for separation
Activist investor Irenic Capital has acquired a roughly $150 million stake in News Corp, aiming to push the company to separate the digital media business from its digital real estate assets, two sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Inrenic could complicate Rupert Murdoch's plan to recombine Fox Corp. and News...
