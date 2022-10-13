SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you could put a picture in your mind of Monday weather, today might be that day!. Showers moved in late Sunday and have continued most of the day, with some of those showers producing the first snowflakes of the season for many, even if just mixed in with the rain for some. Temperatures have been incredibly chilly as well, coming in well below our usual highs for this time of year (around 60).

SAGINAW, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO