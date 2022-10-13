Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
WNEM
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally young voters. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16. Updated:...
WNEM
MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting. Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators said that the man was taken to...
WNEM
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Irene and her husband, Wally Bronner, started the world’s largest Christmas store in 1951. According to her obituary, before joining her husband at the store, she was...
WNEM
Burton Fire Department Fighting Staff Shortage
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township. Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with Celebrity Medium Thomas John ahead of his trip...
WNEM
Chilly showers continue through Wedesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you could put a picture in your mind of Monday weather, today might be that day!. Showers moved in late Sunday and have continued most of the day, with some of those showers producing the first snowflakes of the season for many, even if just mixed in with the rain for some. Temperatures have been incredibly chilly as well, coming in well below our usual highs for this time of year (around 60).
WNEM
Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters
Here are the top stories we're following today. Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40. An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, October 16. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top...
WNEM
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
WNEM
Burton fire department operating at half-staff
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Fire department is on a mission to hire more staff. “Fire departments all across the country are experiencing staffing shortages,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson. Shortages that have them operating at half-staff. Wilkinson says that 25 years ago they had 65 paid...
WNEM
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others. The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5. Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed....
WNEM
Saginaw man convicted of federal drug, gun offenses
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that a 21-year-old Saginaw man facing several federal charges was convicted Friday. Cortiyah Moore faced a federal jury in Bay City following a three-day trial. According to testimony and evidence, on September 27, 2021, State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a...
WNEM
DOJ awards $348K grant to support safe neighborhoods
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that a $348,836 grant for the eastern district of Michigan will help support the Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding supports community efforts to address gun violence and other serious crimes. The grant has been awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation Inc.
WNEM
Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
Comments / 0