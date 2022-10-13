Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder
The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz
The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension
Brandon Clarke will remain a part of the Memphis Grizzlies' young core for the foreseeable future. Clarke's agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old forward agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known. ESPN's Bobby Marks...
Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Time Will Heal All Wounds' for Draymond Green, Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors veteran Klay Thompson believes the team can move past the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole:. "It's in the past," Thompson said. "It's very unfortunate but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds." The guard said both players are "like a brother" to...
Windhorst on D'Angelo Russell Contract Extension: 'I Have Not Heard Any Discussion'
It does not appear the Minnesota Timberwolves are in any hurry to sign D'Angelo Russell to a contract extension. "I have not heard any discussion about (D'Angelo Russell) getting an extension," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Scoop w/ Doogie podcast. Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News responded to Windhorst...
2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?
With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension
The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16
With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists. So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves...
Zion Williamson Says He Will Play for Pelicans vs. Nets Despite Ankle Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is certain he'll be active for his team's season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets. "I'm playing Wednesday," he said Monday, per Marc Stein. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was able to complete a full practice on Monday. The update comes after he left last...
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Out 3-4 Weeks
The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping that re-signing Dennis Schröder would add some depth to the team's backcourt, but the veteran guard won't be in the lineup anytime soon. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced Monday that Schroder will undergo surgery on his injured thumb and he will miss the next 3-4 weeks.
Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson Sign New WBD Contracts
TNT's Inside the NBA team will remain intact after all four television personalities agreed to new long-term contacts with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the company announced Monday in a press release. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal each agreed to new deals, keeping together the group that...
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Waived by Hornets Ahead of 2022-23 Regular Season
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive wing LiAngelo Ball on Saturday with the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season just days away, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ball, who is the older brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls...
Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Makes Team's Opening-Day Roster After Strong Preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep Matt Ryan on their opening-day roster following a strong showing this preseason. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ryan is going to make the final roster because he won't be waived before Saturday's cut deadline at 5 p.m. ET. Ryan...
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized; Wants to Have Professional Relationship
Jordan Poole plans on having a "professional" relationship with Draymond Green after the latter apologized to the Golden State Warriors guard for punching him during a practice altercation. Poole told reporters Green apologized and said he went about it in a very "professional" way. "We plan on handling ourselves that...
Ronnie2K Says Some Players Have Offered Bribes for Higher NBA2K Ratings
NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie2k, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday and said some NBA players really, really want to improve their ranking in the stalwart basketball video game. "We've had some bribing along the way," he said. "I've been offered some, like, grail...
NBA Rumors: Bucks' Khris Middleton out 'First Few Weeks' of Season with Wrist Injury
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will reportedly miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he recovers from his wrist injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that Middleton had surgery to repair a torn ligament...
Kevin Durant Praises Zion Williamson as 'One of One' Ahead of Pelicans vs. Nets
Kevin Durant had high praise for Zion Williamson as he and his Brooklyn Nets teammates prepare to open the 2022-23 NBA season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant said Williamson is a "one of one" kind of talent, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:. "You've seen guys at that size, 6'7",...
Warriors' Projected Salary, Luxury Tax Bill for '23-24 After Poole, Wiggins Contracts
The Golden State Warriors could be looking at a major luxury tax bill in 2023-24. Jordan Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension early on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, while Andrew Wiggins signed his own four-year, $109 million contract, per Wojnarowski. It could create a $483 million bill...
NBA Twitter Mocks Lakers After Blowout Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a dreadful preseason with an uninspired 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. In six preseason games, the Lakers went 1-5 and were outscored by an average of 16.3 points per contest. They lost two games to the Kings by a combined 77 points.
MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
