Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Lakers Planned to Trade Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schröder

The Los Angeles Lakers initially only wanted to sign Dennis Schröder if they had already traded away Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin:. "The Lakers originally planned to have found a trade partner for Westbrook before signing Schröder, sources said. But after the point guard's strong showing for Germany in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament generated interest around the league, L.A. signed him before another team could."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Latest NBA Opening-Week Rumors and Buzz

The 2022-23 NBA season is nearly upon us, with plenty of rumors and buzz already hitting our timelines. It's time to set the record straight before we get into real basketball, however, figuring out which reports are truly accurate and which are just players and teams telling us what they want us to hear.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Agree to 4-Year, $52M Contract Extension

Brandon Clarke will remain a part of the Memphis Grizzlies' young core for the foreseeable future. Clarke's agents, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 26-year-old forward agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known. ESPN's Bobby Marks...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Are Warriors Favorites Entering New Season?

With the NBA officially back for the 2022-23 campaign, it's time to dig into the power rankings. And with no regular-season action to analyze, there's really only one criterion for this edition: each team's chance to win the championship. After all, despite all the attention the league has managed to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Agree to 4-Year, $82.5M Contract Extension

The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension Monday. Porter's agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, provided details of the extension to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal has a "unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter Jr. and protections for the Rockets."
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 16

With NBA tip-off just a day away, fantasy basketball waivers are about to heat up. And for those in particularly competitive leagues, that means it's time to dig deep into the player pool when building out free-agent watchlists. So, here we'll look at some deep sleepers for this season—restricting ourselves...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson Sign New WBD Contracts

TNT's Inside the NBA team will remain intact after all four television personalities agreed to new long-term contacts with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the company announced Monday in a press release. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal each agreed to new deals, keeping together the group that...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ronnie2K Says Some Players Have Offered Bribes for Higher NBA2K Ratings

NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie2k, appeared on ESPN's NBA Today on Monday and said some NBA players really, really want to improve their ranking in the stalwart basketball video game. "We've had some bribing along the way," he said. "I've been offered some, like, grail...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Mocks Lakers After Blowout Loss vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a dreadful preseason with an uninspired 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. In six preseason games, the Lakers went 1-5 and were outscored by an average of 16.3 points per contest. They lost two games to the Kings by a combined 77 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
LOS ANGELES, CA

