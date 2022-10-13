Rockets Preseason: K.J. Martin Continues To Show Significant Growth

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, K.J. Martin has shown significant growth ahead of his third season with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — As the Houston Rockets enter their final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, it's easy to tell why K.J. Martin has been a consistent standout since the start of training camp in Lake Charles.

While playing a team-high 26.0 minutes through three exhibition games, Martin has averaged 11.0 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. And following an ankle injury to rookie prospect Jabari Smith Jr., Martin has started the previous two games .

His future with the Rockets remains uncertain ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. But as Martin told reporters during media day on Sept. 26 , he is focused on doing his job as he enters his third season in the league.

"It's been pretty good," Martin said. "We are 2-1, and the whole goal is for us to get a feel for one another. Year by Year, they [the Rockets] have helped me get better."

Both coach Stephen Silas and assistant coach John Lucas II have praised Martin's enhancements throughout training camp as one of the team's best players at crashing the glass, running the floor and the energy he brings to the court.

But there are two on-court attributes Martin has strengthened that could help the Rockets reach their aspirations to become one of the NBA's most surprising teams .

Martin has been a defensive standout throughout the preseason, averaging 1.7 steals and a block. But Martin's defensive enhancement goes beyond the boxscore, as he has taken pride in becoming more vocal on defense to call out screens and help with communication.

On the offensive side of the ball, Martin said one of his personal goals entering next season is to shoot 40 percent from behind the arc.

After two seasons of inconsistent shooting, Martin's objective to establish himself as one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters is a realistic goal — given that the second-generation NBA forward is shooting 45.5 percent from deep.

Martin said he spent the offseason enhancing his shot through catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble drills.

"His shooting is real," Silas said. "He can defend. He can space the floor. He creates action for his teammates. I am super pleased with him and what he has done so far."

Training camp has been a period of adjustment for the Rockets. Silas has emphasized the desire to create a system and rotation that will play to the strong suits of his players.

After playing the majority of his career at power forward, Silas said he has allowed Martin to play small forward throughout the preseason — which appears to be a beneficial factor in his preseason development.

The Athletic reported in June that Martin approached the organization with a trade request as he yearns for more minutes.

But when he is not focused on his development or helping the Rockets improve ahead of next season, Martin has spent his free time contemplating whether or not he can dunk over Boban Marjanovic.

"I can for sure," Martin said with a smile. "Would I? I don't know. But I think I can if I tried."

