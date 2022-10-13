Read full article on original website
Water project recreates old EP train depot
The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road, south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the so-called [...]
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2020 Voter [...]
We’re searching for the scariest, most creative Eden Prairie Halloween displays
If you or your neighbors are going all out with goblins and ghosts, pumpkins and potions, scarecrows and skeletons, we’re looking for you. Send an email to editor@eplocalnews.org by Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the address of your favorite, most creative Halloween display and a high-resolution photo if you have one. Include a brief description and [...]
‘DD is the person for this job’ on school board
Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them. Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
Photo gallery: Citywide Open House
Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
Ward-Rannow, Pagan-Uman and Kerry for school board; reelect Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a past school board member, I write in support of Jody Ward-Rannow and Francesca Pagan-Umar for the 4-year term on the Eden Prairie School Board and Isaac Kerry for the 2-year term. We need members who are focused on the future of our students and who will provide strong support for our teachers and [...]
Panel to review park-building plan
Plans to replace the restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round Lake Park are expected to be discussed Monday, Oct. 10, by the Eden Prairie Planning Commission en route to city council review on Nov. 15. Proposed to be built by the city is a 4,293-square-foot building, which would be much larger than the [...]
Seeking volunteers, sharing resources at annual GIVE Gathering
Visitors to the 2022 GIVE Gathering, held Sept. 29 at Central Middle School (CMS), learned ways to give back to their community, plus how to find support if they need it. Organized by the Eden Prairie Schools Community Education (EPCE), Eden Prairie Community Foundation, and the City of Eden Prairie, the annual event was a [...]
Look through a different lens and cast your vote to support our whole community
I would like to share my perspective as an Indian-American and how my experiences will influence who I vote for in this school board election. Growing up, teachers talked about the poverty and pollution in India but dismissed the beauty of my culture. I was teased about my food and my grandmother’s sari. I can [...]
Volunteers sought for buckthorn removal project
Volunteers are needed to help remove the invasive buckthorn plant from the Riley Creek Conservation Area from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Prairie Edge chapter of Wild Ones and co-sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie. According [...]
Seeds of success
Blake Sorensen didn’t start a business to make money. He started a business to solve a problem. Four years later, that business — Blake’s Seed Based — is taking off and making life easier, and tastier, in the process. Sorensen, now 34, was just two years old when his parents discovered he had a nut [...]
Autumn colors
Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
For the last two years I have been watching Eden Prairie School Board meetings and have been horrified by the lack of organization and knowledge that is routinely displayed by some members. The Chair is incapable of leadership, parliamentary rules are frequently ignored, meetings ramble and accomplish little and some of the board Members are [...]
Eagles thump Edina on senior night
The Eden Prairie football team celebrated senior night in style with a 42-16 dismantling of Edina at Aerie Stadium Friday. The 7th-ranked Eagles offense cruised with five players scoring touchdowns. Junior Terae Dunn’s run from 14 yards out opened the scoring on the first offensive series. Senior linebacker Dominic Heim did double time and rushed for [...]
Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets
“Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond. On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; 3 admit to fraud, including EP man
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Three defendants, including an Eden Prairie man, pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive food-aid fraud investigation, admitting that they inflated or completely lied about the number [...]
PiM Arts High performing vocal jazz revue ‘The All-Night Strut!’ Oct. 14-16
Swing’s the thing in “The All Night Strut!,” a vocal jazz revue happening this weekend at Eden Prairie’s Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School (PiM). The public is invited to attend all three performances, which will be held in the school’s White Box Theatre. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and [...]
New cannabis law presents opportunities, challenges for EP-based Peterson Farms
Thanks to a significant change in the law, the Eden Prairie-based Peterson Farms can now add THC-infused food and beverages to Verist, its full line of farm-crafted CBD remedies. This new law took effect on Aug. 1 and allows the sale and consumption of certain THC-edible products to those age 21 and older. The [...]
EPHS placed on lockdown Friday due to anonymous threat
Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) was placed on lockdown just before 1 p.m. Friday due to a reported anonymous threat. As of 2:45 p.m., an all-clear announcement had not been made and students and staff remained inside the building on “stay-put lockdown,” which means everyone remains in locked classrooms and instruction continues. Students in the [...]
