Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Water project recreates old EP train depot

The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road, south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the so-called [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

'DD is the person for this job' on school board

Eden Prairie is a diverse community. Our school board should be reflective of that diversity by including qualified diverse individuals. Students in Eden Prairie deserve to see leaders that look like them.  Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy is the person for this job. He is an immigrant who came to the United States from India when he [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Photo gallery: Citywide Open House

Eden Prairie opened its doors on Oct. 8 to give a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to run a city of nearly 65,000 people. Families could tour the police and fire departments and city vehicles and equipment. Demonstrations included a kitchen grease fire, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter departure, a Life Link III helicopter [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Panel to review park-building plan

Plans to replace the restrooms and skating rink warming house at Round Lake Park are expected to be discussed Monday, Oct. 10, by the Eden Prairie Planning Commission en route to city council review on Nov. 15. Proposed to be built by the city is a 4,293-square-foot building, which would be much larger than the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Seeds of success

Blake Sorensen didn’t start a business to make money. He started a business to solve a problem. Four years later, that business — Blake’s Seed Based — is taking off and making life easier, and tastier, in the process. Sorensen, now 34, was just two years old when his parents discovered he had a nut [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Autumn colors

Wednesday morning, one of Eden Prairie’s smaller conservation areas boldly signaled that the color-saturated phase of autumn had begun. Around the turn of the previous century, humble Birch Island Woods was making statewide news. The Friends of Birch Island Woods had formed. Guided tours, Haunted Woods walks and the first of the Birch Island Woods [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

For the last two years I have been watching Eden Prairie School Board meetings and have been horrified by the lack of organization and knowledge that is routinely displayed by some members. The Chair is incapable of leadership, parliamentary rules are frequently ignored, meetings ramble and accomplish little and some of the board Members are [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles thump Edina on senior night

The Eden Prairie football team celebrated senior night in style with a 42-16 dismantling of Edina at Aerie Stadium Friday.  The 7th-ranked Eagles offense cruised with five players scoring touchdowns. Junior Terae Dunn’s run from 14 yards out opened the scoring on the first offensive series.  Senior linebacker Dominic Heim did double time and rushed for [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Be on the lookout for turtles crossing streets

 “Baby snapping turtles!” Mike shouts to the kids. In the grass, on the street, along the curb: eight spiky-backed, sharp-beaked, no-bigger-than-a-quarter critters risking their lives to reach the pond.  On that day in early September, my husband Mike, our two kids and I are on our daily after-supper walk with my sister, her husband and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; 3 admit to fraud, including EP man

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Three defendants, including an Eden Prairie man, pleaded guilty Thursday in a massive food-aid fraud investigation, admitting that they inflated or completely lied about the number [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EPHS placed on lockdown Friday due to anonymous threat

Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) was placed on lockdown just before 1 p.m. Friday due to a reported anonymous threat. As of 2:45 p.m., an all-clear announcement had not been made and students and staff remained inside the building on “stay-put lockdown,” which means everyone remains in locked classrooms and instruction continues. Students in the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

