El Cajon Nutrition to Debut in Fletcher Hills Area

El Cajon Nutrition will make its debut in El Cajon , serving healthy shakes and teas. According to a recent permit filing with the city, the cafe will join the Fletcher Hills neighborhood in El Cajon.

Taking inspiration from the San Diego sunshine, El Cajon Nutrition serves up shakes, smoothies, and colorful herbal teas in shades of the sunset. Their Facebook shares a sneak peek of some of their upcoming menu items.

El Cajon Nutrition is an offshoot of the Herbalife company that specializes in health and wellness products. The brand sells a variety of vitamin supplements, protein-rich powders, and pre-workout or post-workout recovery enhancers.

The El Cajon Nutrition website shares that the business was inspired by making healthy shakes and teas from home in 2020 and grew to a brick-and-mortar business. The location will serve many healthy options for on-the-go, in order to maintain energy without unwanted calories.

What Now San Diego could not confirm the menu for the new El Cajon location in its current stage of development. Follow on Instagram for updates as they become available.

Photo: Official

