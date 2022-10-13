ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon Nutrition to Debut in Fletcher Hills Area

By Jeannine Boisse
 4 days ago

El Cajon Nutrition will make its debut in El Cajon , serving healthy shakes and teas. According to a recent permit filing with the city, the cafe will join the Fletcher Hills neighborhood in El Cajon.

Taking inspiration from the San Diego sunshine, El Cajon Nutrition serves up shakes, smoothies, and colorful herbal teas in shades of the sunset. Their Facebook shares a sneak peek of some of their upcoming menu items.

El Cajon Nutrition is an offshoot of the Herbalife company that specializes in health and wellness products. The brand sells a variety of vitamin supplements, protein-rich powders, and pre-workout or post-workout recovery enhancers.

The El Cajon Nutrition website shares that the business was inspired by making healthy shakes and teas from home in 2020 and grew to a brick-and-mortar business. The location will serve many healthy options for on-the-go, in order to maintain energy without unwanted calories.

What Now San Diego could not confirm the menu for the new El Cajon location in its current stage of development. Follow on Instagram for updates as they become available.

Photo: Official


coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival

SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"

Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
SAN DIEGO, CA
saratogafalcon.org

Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego

Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!

First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

Sabalenka criticises San Diego Open as WTA comes under further fire due to scheduling

Aryna Sabalenka was not happy about her exit from the San Diego Open and she voiced it on the social media platform Instagram. The Belarussian player arrived in San Diego with high hopes of getting some valuable points for the WTA Finals. She did rather well but ran into an inspired Donna Vekic who proved better in three sets as Sabalenka ran out of energy in the final set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

