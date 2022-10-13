Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals

Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season.

New Orleans is also 2-3 this year and they could be without multiple key starters this week.

Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lattimore is the best cornerback on the Saints' roster. Thomas and Landry are two major pieces of their offense.

It's worth noting that Jameis Winston was a limited participant in practice for a second-straight day. Star rookie Chris Olave was also limited.

The Saints aren't the only ones dealing with injuries. The Bengals are also banged up. Check out New Orleans' injury report below. For more on Cincinnati's injuries, go here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok