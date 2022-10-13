ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals

 4 days ago

Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season.

New Orleans is also 2-3 this year and they could be without multiple key starters this week.

Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lattimore is the best cornerback on the Saints' roster. Thomas and Landry are two major pieces of their offense.

It's worth noting that Jameis Winston was a limited participant in practice for a second-straight day. Star rookie Chris Olave was also limited.

The Saints aren't the only ones dealing with injuries. The Bengals are also banged up. Check out New Orleans' injury report below. For more on Cincinnati's injuries, go here.

