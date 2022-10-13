Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to Make its Way to Broadway

The incoming Snooze store will open at 101 N Broadway Suite 1, Denver, CO 80203 , according to a Craigslist ad seeking an array of team members and confirmed by the eatery’s website.

The ad reads as follows:

“Are you self-motivated, dedicated, and have a strong passion for food and people!? If so then we must meet you!! We are looking for a fun-loving, joke-making, out-of-the-box thinking breakfast lover that is going to up the Snooze game! Snooze an A.M. Eatery is opening a brand new location in Denver, Colorado. We are a full-service breakfast and brunch restaurant. We are hiring for all positions!”

Snooze believes that breakfast has become boring — a monumental sin further perpetrated by other breakfast & brunch spots that “start with the same script: eggs, batter, coffee & a big ol’ griddle.”

“We’ve found scripts are a lot like pancakes,” Snooze’s website explains. “They’re best when flipped, so we’re always looking to turn the best breakfast classics upside-down & on their side.”

The eclectic, high-energy establishment’s menu ranges from crazy takes on eggs benedict (consider their Habanero Pork Belly Benny, for example) to Monte Cristos on thick & buttery brioche. Snooze also offers bloody Marys and other boozy drinks to satisfy obligatory Sunday Funday festivities, hankerings for a hibiscus spritz, and those dreaded hangovers.

