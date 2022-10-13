ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 235 ‘Colts vs Jaguars Round 2’

By Joe Hopkins
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — After being shut out in Jacksonville in week 2, the Indianapolis Colts have a chance to redeem themselves against the Jaguars on Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some developments on special teams.

The gang then looks at injuries (10:37), breaks down this Jaguars team (20:51), lays out keys to the game (38:14) and makes predictions (57:11).

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

