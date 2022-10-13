Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcgtv.com
Woman shot by man in self-defense, explains Columbia police
Columbia police released more information about a woman who was arrested after going to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Someone called the police to the 200 block of East Texas Avenue Sunday at 3 am. Police said a woman drove up to a parked car and fired a gun.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended after held at gunpoint by victim
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff says a burglary suspect is apprehended after the victim held the suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Fulton resident John Andrew Orton was taken into custody, accused of stealing a van and various items from the property, according to a release issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman injured, arrested after shots fired incident
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman was injured with gunshot wounds and later arrested after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of E Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff
Police used an unspecified gas to end a standoff at a west Columbia apartment building on Friday. The post Man arrested after police use gas to end Columbia apartment standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Barricaded man surrenders after police deploy gas
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody on suspicion of Domestic Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon after he barricaded himself in a residence on North Stadium Boulevard in Columbia for several hours. According to Columbia Police, officers...
Mizzou student to be arraigned today in hazing case
COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the Mizzou students charged in a hazing case will be arraigned in Columbia Friday. A grand jury indicted ten members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on hazing charges. 19-year-old Danny Santulli is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak following the incident. Court documents show he attended pledge dad […]
Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex. The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash The post Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault
A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
One year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continues
It's almost been one year since the Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident at the University of Missouri that left one pledge disabled, leading to 11 Fraternity brothers being charged with felonies. The post One year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continues appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0