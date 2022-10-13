Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Brightline to begin maximum speed tests along Treasure Coast Wednesday
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline is about to begin speed tests along the Treasure Coast. It's the next hurdle in connecting the West Palm Beach station to a new one, further north in Orlando. The tests, set for Wednesday, will be a huge step forward for the...
cw34.com
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket for the Oct. 14 drawing was purchased at the 7-Eleven located on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The winning numbers were 09-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 19.
cw34.com
USDA FL orange crop forecast down from last year
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian’s impact is still being felt across Florida and in our area, the cost to local citrus growers is still being counted. Hurricane Ian caused massive damage in southwest Florida. Vero Beach is a long way from that area, but Hurricane Ian had an impact here as well.
Comments / 0