Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car, dragged for several blocks
Witnesses told police the man was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks before becoming disentangled from the vehicle.
Injuries Reported After A Four-Vehicle Crash Near I-96 (Walker, MI)
Walker Police is investigating a four-vehicle crash near I-96. Walker Police responded near Turner Avenue. Medical Assistance was needed at the crash. The extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes
The word 'winterizing' might bring to mind snow tires, deicing fluid, and checking the furnace. However, when it comes to lawns and gardens, a landscaper in Kalamazoo recommends netting or wrapping some trees to prevent them from attracting certain four-legged antlered friends.
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131
WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
Gusty winds could cause 15-foot waves on Lake Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strong winds overnight Monday and into Tuesday are a recipe for waves over 15 feet that will swamp piers and cause dangerous lake conditions. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. They're calling for strong winds that...
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
37-year-old Sparta man arrested after foot pursuit in Ottawa County
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after fleeing on foot from a traffic violation on Saturday afternoon. The suspect had fled from deputies in Georgetown Township around the area of Main St. and Baldwin shortly after 3 p.m., police say.
iheart.com
KCSO: Man who put phone under Goodwill changing room door identified
LOWELL TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County Sheriff's deputies say they have internally identified a man accused of placing a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township. It happened Friday afternoon at the store on East Fulton Street. The man has yet to be publicly identified. Sheriff's...
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
Battle Creek Police investigating after 2 found dead inside home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the deaths of a woman and young boy that they believe took place Saturday afternoon. Police say they alongside the fire department and EMS responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. about a residence on South Minges Road.
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community. A 19- and...
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township
Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
