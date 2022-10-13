Read full article on original website
Doctors seeing RSV cases early this year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every year doctors and medical workers see seasonal illnesses like the flu but this year, one such seasonal illness is getting an early start. RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus isn’t uncommon, and it presents in the colder months but according to Doctor David Priest of Novant Health, the virus is showing up unusually early.
Local hearing expert shares concerns for over-the-counter hearing aids
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Getting a hearing aid just became easier. Anyone with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy hearing aid devices online or in-store without a prescription. A big factor with over-the-counter hearing aids now available is the price tag. Hearing aids can cost more than $1,000 per ear. With...
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
NC NAACP formally requests federal government action on sheriff of Columbus County. The NC NAACP has extreme concern about the potential for an increase in voter intimidation problems in Columbus County,” wrote the NC NAACP in the release. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before...
First Alert Forecast: big blast of cold air arrives soon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Monday afternoon. Big changes are on the horizon as a strong cold front is poised to pass through the Cape Fear Region late Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but any that do could produce gusty storms. The temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep and will be the most notable. Warm highs in the 80s Monday will plunge to a sharply colder set of 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so extra TLC to protect any sensitive plants and outdoor pets would be wise.
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for Surf City Schools
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including modular classes for Surf City Schools and an update on the healthcare provider for Pender Memorial Hospital. Modular units for Surf City Schools. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for Surf City...
First Alert Forecast: wrapping up a phenomenal weekend, cold air arrives early this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Big changes are on the horizon after a seasonably warm weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Be alert for a stronger cold frontal passage between next Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but the temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep. Expect the 60s for daily highs Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so protect any sensitive plants.
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But extension...
Parts of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center without power Thursday morning after backup generators did not immediately kick on
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in Wilmington were without power early Thursday morning, including part of Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Leaders with the hospital said the backup generators did not immediately kick on when the power went out. Fortunately, the equipment that needed to be on stayed on due to backup batteries on those machines. The power was out for about 45 minutes in the south tower of the hospital, which includes intensive care units and the emergency department.
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction
N.C. House and Senate candidates to speak at election townhall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates running for spots on the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate will speak at a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 19 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium. The meeting will be streamed live on the...
Greenways are meant for safety when running, N.C. group organizer says
SURF CITY, N.C. — Early in the mornings, the Topsail Area Running Club gets together for some miles. They don’t have a greenway to stay safe from traffic, but members are hoping one will come to the area soon. Many people use greenways to run, hike and walk...
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
Brunswick Co. seeking community input for ‘Blueprint Brunswick 2040′
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of Brunswick County are encouraged to attend the upcoming “Blueprint Brunswick 2040 Community Drop-In Meeting” to provide feedback. Per the announcement, the meeting is scheduled to occur from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Presentations will begin at 6 and 7 p.m.,...
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people in connection to drug busts on October 11 and October 13. “On Tuesday, October 11th, the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of N. 11th Street. After detaining everyone inside, officers conducted a search and seized just over 27 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy, a handgun, and nearly $3,000 in cash,” stated the WPD in a release.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed 248-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Independence Blvd. and River Road is headed to the Wilmington City Council for its second reading on Tuesday, October 18. The revised proposal includes recommendations made by the council members at their meeting on Oct. 4. At...
