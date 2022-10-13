WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Monday afternoon. Big changes are on the horizon as a strong cold front is poised to pass through the Cape Fear Region late Monday and Tuesday. Few if any raindrops are likely to accompany this front, but any that do could produce gusty storms. The temperature drops it engineers should be quite steep and will be the most notable. Warm highs in the 80s Monday will plunge to a sharply colder set of 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The season’s first patchy frost is possible so extra TLC to protect any sensitive plants and outdoor pets would be wise.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO