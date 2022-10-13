Read full article on original website
Sussex County Man Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck On Route 80, State Police Say
A Sussex County man was killed in a Route 80 crash involving a pickup truck during the afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 16, state police confirmed. Joseph Bahnken, 76, was driving a Mitsubishi in the center lane of Route 80 eastbound when he entered the left lane and hit a Nissan pickup truck near milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive at 2:55 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
EMS: Car rolls over during crash in Thruway work zone
The Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps posted pictures on its Facebook page of a car that flipped over around 1:45 a.m. on the New York State Thruway.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bullet causes victim to not cooperate with shooting investigation
POUGHKEEPSIE – The 32-year-old man who was shot on Main Street early Sunday morning has been described as “reluctant to participate in the investigation and prosecution,” according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police. Police responded to 911 calls at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, reporting...
Suspect On Loose After Shooting In Parking Lot Of Insurance Company In Poughkeepsie
A suspect is on the loose after allegedly shooting a man in the torso in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 in the City of Poughkeepsie in the area of 96 Main St. According to the...
News 12
FDNY: 4 firefighters injured battling basement fire in the Bronx
A fire in the basement of a Concourse Village apartment building injured four firefighters early this morning. The FDNY say the fire started around midnight at 1278 Grand Concourse. A total of 12 units and 60 firefighters got the fire under control at around 1:30 a.m. Those firefighters had minor...
Bergen County home goes up in flames
Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
News 12
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck
A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot
A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
News 12
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance. The district sent an alert home to Temple Hill Academy parents on Friday. They confirm to News 12 that...
2 dead, 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Arden area.Just after 9:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Hallmark Drive and Howe Avenue where five vehicles were involved in an accident.Two people were declared dead on scene, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, while four additional people were taken to the hospital and three were released at scene.Details about the incident remain under investigation.
News 12
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate
Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
Woman Attempting To Cross Fishkill Roadway Struck, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say
A woman was killed while attempting to cross a roadway in the region, according to authorities. The incident happened around 6:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in Dutchess County on Route 9 at Clove Road in the Town of Fishkill. Responding officers located an unconscious woman in the roadway with serious...
Report of U-Haul Driving Erratically Results in Second DWI Arrest For Saugerties Man
For the second time in four months, a Saugerties man was arrested on DWI charges, and for the second time, also tried to flee the scene from officers. 61-year-old Kenneth Beams was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that occurred on Wednesday Evening in Ulster County. Saugerties Man Arrested...
Bones Found On Hiking Trail In Cornwall, Police Say
An investigation was conducted after bones were discovered on a Hudson Valley hiking trail. The bones were found in Orange County in the area of Route 218 on Saturday, Oct. 15 on a trail in the town of Cornwall at Storm King State Park. According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd...
Lloyd PD: 10-year-old gets real tattoo, mom charged
Lloyd Town Police have charged a Highland woman with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly let her 10-year-old son get a permanent tattoo.
