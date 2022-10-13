ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

Daily Voice

Sussex County Man Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck On Route 80, State Police Say

A Sussex County man was killed in a Route 80 crash involving a pickup truck during the afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 16, state police confirmed. Joseph Bahnken, 76, was driving a Mitsubishi in the center lane of Route 80 eastbound when he entered the left lane and hit a Nissan pickup truck near milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive at 2:55 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullet causes victim to not cooperate with shooting investigation

POUGHKEEPSIE – The 32-year-old man who was shot on Main Street early Sunday morning has been described as “reluctant to participate in the investigation and prosecution,” according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police. Police responded to 911 calls at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, reporting...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

FDNY: 4 firefighters injured battling basement fire in the Bronx

A fire in the basement of a Concourse Village apartment building injured four firefighters early this morning. The FDNY say the fire started around midnight at 1278 Grand Concourse. A total of 12 units and 60 firefighters got the fire under control at around 1:30 a.m. Those firefighters had minor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck

A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot

A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS Sacramento

2 dead, 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Arden area

SACRAMENTO — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Arden area.Just after 9:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Hallmark Drive and Howe Avenue where five vehicles were involved in an accident.Two people were declared dead on scene, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, while four additional people were taken to the hospital and three were released at scene.Details about the incident remain under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
News 12

Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate

Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
OSSINING, NY
Daily Voice

Bones Found On Hiking Trail In Cornwall, Police Say

An investigation was conducted after bones were discovered on a Hudson Valley hiking trail. The bones were found in Orange County in the area of Route 218 on Saturday, Oct. 15 on a trail in the town of Cornwall at Storm King State Park. According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd...
CORNWALL, CT

