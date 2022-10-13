ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

ACL workers tear down, clean up Zilker Park after 2022 festival

The big cleanup is on at Zilker Park today. The stages and tents of the Austin City Limits Music Festival began to come down on Monday -- even if things got off to a muddy start because of morning rain, it has been dry enough that the work has gone off without much trouble. The goal is to leave Zilker Park like they found it.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns

The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin

An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue

Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead

MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown

A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Big Bertha II revealed at halftime during UT vs Iowa State game

It’s a new era for an iconic drum at the University of Texas. Big Bertha turned 100 years old and was just retired at halftime at the UT versus Iowa State football game. She will sit in the UT Athletics Hall of Honor in the stadium. As fans said goodbye to the old Big Bertha, Big Bertha II was revealed.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley

Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Love Notes Chorus to sing the National Anthem at the Alzheimer's Walk

If you do a google search on "the power of music" there are several articles, books, and studies explaining the effects music can have on people. One article from NPR says that scientists found that music stimulates more. parts of the brain than any other human function. To talk more...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy