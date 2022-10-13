Read full article on original website
ACL workers tear down, clean up Zilker Park after 2022 festival
The big cleanup is on at Zilker Park today. The stages and tents of the Austin City Limits Music Festival began to come down on Monday -- even if things got off to a muddy start because of morning rain, it has been dry enough that the work has gone off without much trouble. The goal is to leave Zilker Park like they found it.
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park location!
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Centers new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns
The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue
Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead
MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
Journey bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to Austin's Moody Center
Journey is bringing their 'Freedom Tour' to the Moody Center next February. Tickets go on sale for the February 22nd show this Friday at 10 a.m. Toto will join the legendary rock band for the tour.
Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown
A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
Big Bertha II revealed at halftime during UT vs Iowa State game
It’s a new era for an iconic drum at the University of Texas. Big Bertha turned 100 years old and was just retired at halftime at the UT versus Iowa State football game. She will sit in the UT Athletics Hall of Honor in the stadium. As fans said goodbye to the old Big Bertha, Big Bertha II was revealed.
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley
Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
'Tis the season! Tickets for Mozart's Coffee annual holiday light show go on sale
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, right?. To help you get in the holiday spirit, tickets for the annual holiday light show at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters go on sale Monday, October 17 at noon. This season’s shows will run from November 10th through January 6th from...
Love Notes Chorus to sing the National Anthem at the Alzheimer's Walk
If you do a google search on "the power of music" there are several articles, books, and studies explaining the effects music can have on people. One article from NPR says that scientists found that music stimulates more. parts of the brain than any other human function. To talk more...
