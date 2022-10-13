Read full article on original website
Columbia police say suspect was shot in self-defense
Columbia police say a woman they arrested after she showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday had earlier exchanged gunfire with two people in a parked vehicle. The post Columbia police say suspect was shot in self-defense appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested a woman for domestic assault after she went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Columbia Police investigated a shooting in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to CPD, officers determined shots had been fired but could not locate a victim. Officers did The post Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault early Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Charges pending against man accused of domestic assault in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Randdell Craig of Jefferson City was charged Thursday with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held with no bond. A man is taken into custody for a brutal domestic assault on Jefferson City’s east side. The JCPD reports they received a call Wednesday...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building
Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday morning at a west Columbia apartment complex. The post Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault
A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
Sedalia Police Reports for October 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Casey's parking lot, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, for a vehicle defect. The driver was found to have a revoked driving status and was arrested. Enrique Serna Canseco, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and booked in the Pettis County Jail.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty
One of the suspects in what authorities say was a hazing incident that left a University of Missouri student disabled pleaded not guilty Friday. The post Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
KRMS Radio
Macks Creek Man Facing Charges Following Disturbance At Camdenton Business
A man from Macks Creek is in jail with no bond after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a local business in Camdenton. It reportedly happened on Friday at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54. Deputies say that 27-year-old Garrett Moores was causing a disturbance at...
KRMS Radio
Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well
A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
