Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 235 ‘Colts vs Jaguars Round 2’

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — After being shut out in Jacksonville in week 2, the Indianapolis Colts have a chance to redeem themselves against the Jaguars on Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some developments on special teams.

The gang then looks at injuries (10:37), breaks down this Jaguars team (20:51), lays out keys to the game (38:14) and makes predictions (57:11).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Monday as the crew recaps the game and discusses takeaways.

