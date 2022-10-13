ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate

Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
OSSINING, NY
newcanaanite.com

Police: Weapons, Ammunition Found During Pre-Dawn Arrest in New Canaan

Police before dawn Monday arrested three men and two male juveniles after finding guns, ammunition and stolen items in vehicles they were driving in New Canaan. A sixth person fled from the scene on Raymond Street, a short dead-end road near the center of town, and has not yet been found, according to a police report.
NEW CANAAN, CT
News 12

Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting

The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed Several Times During Fight In Easton, Police Say

A 41-year-old was stabbed several times during a fight in Easton over the weekend, according to police who are seeking witnesses. Officers responding to the stabbing report on the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre St. found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Easton Police said in a press release.
EASTON, CT
News 12

NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck

A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

