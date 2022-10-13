Read full article on original website
News 12
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate
Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
newcanaanite.com
Police: Weapons, Ammunition Found During Pre-Dawn Arrest in New Canaan
Police before dawn Monday arrested three men and two male juveniles after finding guns, ammunition and stolen items in vehicles they were driving in New Canaan. A sixth person fled from the scene on Raymond Street, a short dead-end road near the center of town, and has not yet been found, according to a police report.
News 12
Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting
The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
News 12
Mom jailed for allegedly violating family court restraining orders found incompetent to stand trial
Elizabeth Weinstein was released from Westchester County Jail on Friday, but she’s not free on bail. The Westchester District Attorney’s Office tells News 12 that Weinstein was found incompetent to stand trial and is now in the Rockland Psychiatric Center. Weinstein has been incarcerated and held on $50,000...
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
Man Stabbed Several Times During Fight In Easton, Police Say
A 41-year-old was stabbed several times during a fight in Easton over the weekend, according to police who are seeking witnesses. Officers responding to the stabbing report on the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre St. found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Easton Police said in a press release.
Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
NBC New York
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
Body cam video shows terrifying moments after man opens fire on CT officers
Seconds after Bristol Police officers walked into an ambush, the lone surviving officer, Alec Lurato, 26, who was shot in the leg, managed to get back to his cruiser and call for help.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning.
80+ rounds fired: Inspector general details findings from ambush attack that killed 2 Bristol police officers
An initial report from the Office of Inspector General says the suspect who killed two Bristol police officers and wounded a third fired more than 80 rounds during an ambush attack.
News 12
Suffolk police: 80-year-old woman, driver had argument before fatal hit-and-run
An argument between an 80-year-old woman and a driver resulted in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in West Islip, police say. The incident happened on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Police say the Helga McNulty exited the vehicle after the argument. Investigators say the driver then backed up and slammed...
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
News 12
NYPD: Woman critical after gunshot wound to the neck
A 49-year-old woman was found lying on the ground in East New York with a gunshot wound to the neck, police say. According to police, the woman was shot outside 715 Dumont Ave. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition. Police say they haven't made...
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
News 12
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance. The district sent an alert home to Temple Hill Academy parents on Friday. They confirm to News 12 that...
Police: 4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting at Freeport house party
Four teens were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting at a house party in Freeport.
