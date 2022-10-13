ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito school board wants to hire an attorney to scrutinize news reports

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5Edr_0iY0HtDy00

SAN BENITO — The San Benito school district is hiring a lawyer to monitor media coverage focusing on the district, its officials and operations.

Earlier this week, the board’s majority voted to hire an outside attorney to review media reports after President Ramiro Moreno cited what he described as biased, inaccurate reporting carrying “misinformation” into the community.

Meanwhile, members of the board’s minority as well as an official with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas questioned using taxpayer money to pay a lawyer to scrutinize the district’s news coverage.

For about six months, Moreno has criticized the Valley Morning Star’s coverage of the district, claiming biased, inaccurate reporting.

ATTORNEY’S DUTIES

During a meeting, Moreno requested Superintendent Theresa Servellon search for an attorney to review media reports.

“I’m going to make a motion to delegate authority to the superintendent to locate and engage legal counsel to represent the district’s interests in all ways regarding media reports pertaining to the district and district officials and to take other steps if necessary to promote fair and accurate reporting regarding the district and its operations,” he said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Then, board member Janie Lopez asked him, “Can we discuss? Do you want to say why we want to do this — what’s the reason?”

In his response, Moreno apparently referred to the Star’s coverage.

“For the past year-and-a-half, we have many reports being printed in the newspaper that appear to be, again, this is my opinion, but basically, if you read it and you know the factual information, information being presented to our community is misinformation and it always seems to be very biased information,” Moreno said.

“So we want to make sure that we have a legal counsel in place that can review these messages being sent out to the community and make any corrections as needed, possible retractions if needed,” he said. “It’s time that we make sure that our community is getting correct information about our district and the district’s affairs.”

‘WASTE OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS’

Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas in Austin, questioned the board’s use of taxpayer money to fund a service offering no benefits to students’ education, urging the Star to find out the amount of money the district will pay the lawyer to scrutinize media reports.

In nearly 10 years as the foundation’s director, she said she had never come across a case in which public officials hired a lawyer to monitor news coverage.

“I have not heard of a public entity hiring an attorney to scour stories looking for problems,” Shannon said. “This sounds like a questionable use of taxpayer dollars. I wonder how much they’re paying the lawyer. If the school board has a complaint, bring it up. But to hire a lawyer to look for problems, it doesn’t look like good use of tax dollars. The school board is using taxpayer dollars in a way that’s not serving the students.”

Meanwhile, board member Orlando Lopez called the attorney’s hiring a waste of taxpayer money.

“I think it’s unfortunate that they’re wasting taxpayer dollars,” Lopez, who did not attend the meeting, citing a conflict, said Thursday. “They call themselves good stewards of taxpayer dollars and here they are hiring more lawyers and consultants.”

Members of the board’s majority are trying to suppress news they believe is unfavorable, along with minority members’ views, he said.

“I think you’ve done a tremendous job of doing research, asking questions and writing facts,” he told the Star. “You’re giving everyone a chance to speak their piece. It’s very clear they’re not pleased. It’s not to their liking.”

Board member Rudy Corona also called the board’s decision a waste of taxpayer money while describing the Star’s coverage as important to the community.

“That’s crazy — that’s just wasting taxpayer money. Let’s concentrate on our kids, our faculty and our district,” Corona, who did not attend the meeting, also citing a conflict, said. “When you publish the truth, they have problems with it. In my opinion, you have never published anything that’s incorrect. Everything you have written is good information that needs to go to the public.”

Comments / 2

ABC in TX
3d ago

I’m a citizen that pays taxes to San Benito CISD and just can’t believe the things that go on with this district. This is just the latest. So they are so worried about their public image by hiring an attorney to screen news media? Why not just do a better job teaching the students?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Corruption Trial Surrounding Rehab Of Weslaco Water Plant Moves Into Week Two

Monday begins week two of the federal corruption trial related to the 2012 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Prosecution testimony will resume Monday morning. Prosecutors last week called 10 witnesses to the stand, including two former Weslaco city commissioners, John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. Both had been indicted...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues

MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
MCALLEN, TX
tpr.org

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Crime in South Texas border cities continues to decline

Rio Grande Valley residents have heard all of it earlier than. Whether it’s headlines from cable news shops or rhetoric from the state’s governor or bold political candidates, the border is commonly characterised as a chaotic, harmful area that cartels violently exploit for revenue. While it has lengthy...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Former Weslaco commissioner testifies against cousin A.C. Cuellar in bribery trial

More witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday in the federal bribery trial linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla are all named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in the city of Weslaco.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national attempts to exit US with 2K rounds of ammo, CBP says

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge Thursday. On Oct. 13, a 24-year-old Mexican man drove southbound in a white Nissan sedan. CBP officers conducted outbound enforcement operations on the vehicle at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where they discovered 2,399 rounds of ammunition in […]
MISSION, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Meth trafficking lands SB man in prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 45-year-old San Benito resident has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Pedro Rodriguez III pleaded guilty on July 14. Last week, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Rodriguez to serve 120 months...
SAN BENITO, TX
KXAN

Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing

A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s. Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
losfresnosnews.net

Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan

Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Twenty-six migrants were arrested this weekend after being apprehended in a train, tractor-trailer, and a vehicle bailout. Saturday On Saturday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents encountered 12 migrants hiding under a tarp inside an open gondola train car near the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint, a news release from U.S. Customs […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
54
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy