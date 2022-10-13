ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milton, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases

TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

On the agendas

The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Village Government Center located at 1 S. High St. The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the council chambers of City Hall located at 100 S. Market St.
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Winans opens new roastery, office building

PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to structure fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Crews responded to a structure fire in Vandalia Sunday night, according to city dispatchers. Fire crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. The location of the fire is reported to be at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, according to initial scanner...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton.com

How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees

Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Public School District to hold hiring event

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on Tuesday, October 25th. The event will be held at the DPS Community Room located at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. according to a DPS spokesperson. Open positions include paraprofessionals,...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Speedway #5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard inspection. Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Upon inspection, PIC stated the soda nozzles were removed once a week to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Informed PIC that soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized every 24 hours.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business

DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...

