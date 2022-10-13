Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases
TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable...
miamivalleytoday.com
On the agendas
The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Village Government Center located at 1 S. High St. The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the council chambers of City Hall located at 100 S. Market St.
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
House left scorched after overnight fire in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews were called to a house fire in Huber Heights early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 6500 block of Shore Drive just before 1:00 a.m. >>VIDEO: Smoke pours from Shelby County post office as crews battle fire Thursday. Three people,...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
miamivalleytoday.com
Winans opens new roastery, office building
PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
Crews respond to structure fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — Crews responded to a structure fire in Vandalia Sunday night, according to city dispatchers. Fire crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. The location of the fire is reported to be at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, according to initial scanner...
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
Dayton Public School District to hold hiring event
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on Tuesday, October 25th. The event will be held at the DPS Community Room located at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. according to a DPS spokesperson. Open positions include paraprofessionals,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Speedway #5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard inspection. Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Upon inspection, PIC stated the soda nozzles were removed once a week to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Informed PIC that soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized every 24 hours.
Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business
DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
Yellow Springs wants to extend voting rights to village’s noncitizen residents
YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village of Yellow Springs is trying to extend the right to vote to village noncitizen residents. There are nearly 30 noncitizens living in the village who want the opportunity to vote in the Midterm elections on Nov. 8. “We believe that this adds value to...
Crews respond to house fire in Kettering
KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
1 killed, 1 transported by Care Flight after 2-vehicle crash in Clinton County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Sunday claimed the life of one person and sent another to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
