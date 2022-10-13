ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Screamville is a delightful terror not for the faint of heart

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a fright this Halloween season, then Screamville’s “Cursed Acres” is the right haunted corn maze for you. Beware, this attraction is truly terrifying and not for young children or the those not looking for a good scare.
CORRYTON, TN
Knoxville class teaches teens how to babysit safely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ‘Safety Sitters’ class at an East Tennessee hospital is teaching children safety tips while staying home alone or watching their siblings. With growing children asking to stay home alone or having the responsibility of babysitting, there are now classes available to help them. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is teaching kids […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATCH: 2022 WATE Hispanic Heritage Special

Watch the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special that aired Oct. 15, 2022. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High School celebrates …. A story about the first-ever Hispanic Heritage celebration at Fulton High School in Knoxville, as part of the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special aired Saturday, Oct. 15. WATE Digital.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hispanic Heritage: Big dreams in small businesses

A story about a program that helps Latino/a/e entrepreneurs in Knoxville, as part of the 2022 WATE 6 On Your Side Hispanic Heritage Special aired Saturday, Oct. 15. WATE Digital. Hispanic Heritage: Big dreams in small businesses. A story about a program that helps Latino/a/e entrepreneurs in Knoxville, as part...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Youth Summit helping Knoxville teens impact city policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville teenagers are getting a chance to discuss solutions for issues impacting the city. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the inaugural Youth Summit will be held in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 Main Street. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to those ages 13-18 and hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Council.
KNOXVILLE, TN
F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around

The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around. F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man’s life around...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Historic Scott County Jail brings haunts to life

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls. The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it’s haunted reputation and rich...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
Alcoa setting students up for success early

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One East Tennessee high school is helping students find their passions early. Alcoa High School is not just educating students, they are inspiring them. The “field of study” program allows students to find their interests while also giving them hands on experience. Juniors...
ALCOA, TN
Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update

One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. The Hermitage: Andrew Jackson’s Historic Home. Vols defeat Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dolly Celebrates Tennessee Win

Dolly Parton shared her excitement for the Vols win against Alabama on Twitter saying "It's great to be a Tennessee Vol!" Dolly Parton shared her excitement for the Vols win against Alabama on Twitter saying "It's great to be a Tennessee Vol!" How innovative research is changing the future of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium goalposts

It’s no surprise some renovations are in order following the University of Tennessee’s (UT) incredible win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. What did surprise some Vols fans was a fundraiser meant to raise money for new goalposts. UT turns to fans to raise money for new Neyland Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Medic in Critical Need of Blood Donation

Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. Medic Regional Blood Center has a critical low inventory of multiple blood types. How innovative research is changing the future of …. Dottie Lyers with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging shares about the future of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Post-Game Ill Fires on Campus

After Tennessee's win against Alabama, some fans celebrated with some illegal fires. The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fires and says all were extinguished. After Tennessee's win against Alabama, some fans celebrated with some illegal fires. The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fires and says all were extinguished.
KNOXVILLE, TN

