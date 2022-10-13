ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Rideshare carjackings spike in East St. Louis, precautions warned

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
 4 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Police are warning rideshare drivers to take precautions after some have become targets of recent carjackings in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police have reported seven carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers in East St. Louis since late June, including one that turned deadly.

Authorities say criminals are generally using fake profiles to conceal their identity when requesting pick-ups. Oftentimes, when the driver arrives, their car is stolen. In some instances, their cell phone and wallets are also stolen.

To avoid such crime, police offer the following recommendations…

  • Verify and screen riders.
  • Don’t accept third-party requests.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and familiar with pick-up and drop-off points.
  • When possible, choose familiar locations.
  • When possible, let a family member or trusted friend know your whereabouts.

If you happen to notice such suspicious activity, contact your nearest law enforcement agency immediately or the FBI Springfield office at 217-522-9675.

