Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese nonprofit fights Chinese-language misinformation
More than half of the Chinese-language “fake news” circulating within the Chinese American community is spread on WeChat. Now, a San Francisco-based nonprofit is trying to counter the fake news on the widely used app, as well as on Twitter and YouTube. Enter PiYaoBa (辟谣吧), or “let’s fact-check...
Gig bits: Biden’s crackdown on exploiting gig workers finally arrives
New report finds Prop 22 depresses wages and deepens inequities for California workers. Findings from a study just made public today reveal that Prop 22 undermines the pay, benefits, and autonomy of California gig workers, weakening the state’s economy and exacerbating racial inequalities. Proposition 22, passed in 2020, but...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 0