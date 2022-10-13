Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Matchup
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for this 2022 NFL season. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup
FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their backs against the wall when facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down a litany of their top defensive backs. But the Steelers pulled out a gut-check win thanks to a stunning and complete defensive performance. The visiting Buccaneers took the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Look: Joe Burrow Wears Ja’Marr Chase’s National Championship Jersey to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore Ja'Marr Chase's National Championship jersey to the Superdome ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints. Chase grew up in New Orleans. The dynamic duo led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019. Now they return to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue
Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers report card: How pathetic was the Carolina passing attack in loss to Rams?
With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined with a high ankle sprain, the Carolina Panthers (1-5) completely abandoned their passing attack to open up the Steve Wilks era on Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium. Wilks, who took over for fired head coach...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns
The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have Another 4th-Quarter Collapse in Loss to New York Giants
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had a breakdown late in the fourth quarter that opened the door for the New York Giants to escape with a massive victory. Jackson was forced to pick up an errant snap that he managed to pick up but then threw an interception to safety Julian Love that gave the Giants the ball on the 13,
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury
Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until...
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20: By the Numbers
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had no business winning their Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens, they said. Well, "they" were wrong, even though "they" had most of the major stats on their side. The Ravens outgained the Giants in total yards,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Take Two-Game Lead in NFC North With Win Over Miami and Packers Loss
If anyone was hesitant to call the Vikings the favorites in the NFC North, Sunday's results should be convincing enough. Minnesota won its fourth straight game, beating the Dolphins 24-16. Meanwhile, the Packers lost their second consecutive game to a New York team, laying an egg in a 27-10 loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field.
Comments / 0