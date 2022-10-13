ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Raleigh News & Observer

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Matchup

DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup

FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer

From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their backs against the wall when facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down a litany of their top defensive backs. But the Steelers pulled out a gut-check win thanks to a stunning and complete defensive performance. The visiting Buccaneers took the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue

Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns

The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20: By the Numbers

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had no business winning their Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens, they said. Well, "they" were wrong, even though "they" had most of the major stats on their side. The Ravens outgained the Giants in total yards,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Take Two-Game Lead in NFC North With Win Over Miami and Packers Loss

If anyone was hesitant to call the Vikings the favorites in the NFC North, Sunday's results should be convincing enough. Minnesota won its fourth straight game, beating the Dolphins 24-16. Meanwhile, the Packers lost their second consecutive game to a New York team, laying an egg in a 27-10 loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

