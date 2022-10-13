ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow Will Host and Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jack Harlow is headed to Saturday Night Live at the end of this month. The Louisville rapper will serve as both the host and guest artist of SNL’s next episode on October 29. The Halloween weekend will mark the rapper’s debut as a host, and his second time performing...
Adam Sandler Adds More Dates to Fall 2022 Standup Comedy Tour

Adam Sandler has added seven more dates to his upcoming Fall 2022 standup comedy tour. The comic has extended his tour from a 15-date to a 22-date engagement that will now take place until December. Fans can catch Sandler kick off the tour on October 20 in Uncasville, Phoenix and in areas like Boston, Atlantic City and Raleigh until mid-November. The comic will take a short break before resuming the tour in San Diego on December 4, when he will also appear in San Francisco, Sacramento, San Manuel, two nights in Las Vegas and, finally, in Phoenix for the closing date of December 11.
Nick Holiday Just Wants To Build His World

From stealing hoodies in St. Louis to traveling the world with bags of self-designed tour merch, Nick Holiday has always loved clothes and as BROCKHAMPTON’s stylist, you have to be pretty good at it. For the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we caught up with streetwear-oriented creative to learn just how it all came together.
