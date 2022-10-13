Adam Sandler has added seven more dates to his upcoming Fall 2022 standup comedy tour. The comic has extended his tour from a 15-date to a 22-date engagement that will now take place until December. Fans can catch Sandler kick off the tour on October 20 in Uncasville, Phoenix and in areas like Boston, Atlantic City and Raleigh until mid-November. The comic will take a short break before resuming the tour in San Diego on December 4, when he will also appear in San Francisco, Sacramento, San Manuel, two nights in Las Vegas and, finally, in Phoenix for the closing date of December 11.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO