Some snow this evening!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Lake effect rain and snow Tuesday, staying chilly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We start Tuesday morning off with a minor accumulation of snow. Spotty light rain showers are on tap Tuesday and snowflakes will mix in from time to time. Highs reach into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a cloudy sky. The gusty northwest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Winter Weather Advisory through early Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1 am Tuesday, November 18, for areas like LaGrange, Kendallville, Columbia City, Warsaw, and Wabash, where slushy snow accumulations of up to a 4 inches are possible. With rain mixing in, some areas in these counties may end up with very little snow. It is an event where totals can range greatly across a short distance.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
22 WSBT

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

The first snow of the season will come Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory will...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FireRescue1

UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
MONROE, IN
103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Komets fall 2-1 in exhibition match with Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets hosted the Wheeling Nailers in an exhibition match and fell 2-1. With less than five minutes to play in the first, Anthony Petruzzelli knocked in the lone goal for the Komets. The K's open the regular season on the road against...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Friday night rain reduces the weekend fire danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Red Flag Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, that extended through Friday evening is no longer in effect. After a wave of rain moved through Friday night, the fire danger is lower this weekend, but you should continue to carefully monitor any fires you start.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Founder of George’s International Market dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced. The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side. The full Facebook post says:. Our...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities. The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Old library converted to lofts in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Book lovers, you could move into an old library in New Haven. Lofts are now available to rent at the former branch of the Allen County Public Library on 435 Ann St. Harley Zielinski and Spencer Lulling, co-owners of Select Home Designs, bought the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

