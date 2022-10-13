ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss 'seems to be in denial about how dire the situation is’: So what happens next... and could Rishi Sunak (or even Boris Johnson) come back?

By Political
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liz Truss is desperately seeking solutions after she was accused of 'trashing the last 10 years' of work in a brutal showdown with Tory MPs last night.

The Prime Minister has been described as 'in denial about how dire the situation is', and is being warned that she must rethink on key measures in Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, which helped trigger market chaos that has sent the Pound plummeting and government borrowing costs soaring last month.

The grim situation the Conservatives face has been underlined by a poll showing Labour leading by 13 points in the so-called 'Blue Wall' - suggesting Keir Starmer would seize a swathe of previously safe seats in heartlands.

And some Tory MPs are plotting to replace Ms Truss with a 'dream ticket' of her leadership contest rivals Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, while others want a comeback for Boris Johnson.

MPs on all sides believe the publication of the Government’s ‘medium term fiscal plan’ on October 31 is now central to the survival of both the PM and Chancellor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8Pzq_0iY0GYLY00
Tory MPs have been horrified by the slide of the pound on the back of Liz Truss's mini-budget

Why is the Prime Minister in trouble?

The immediate cause of the PM’s problems is the negative market reaction to last month’s emergency mini Budget. Tory MPs have been horrified by the slide in the pound and the subsequent jump in mortgage rates, for which they fear the Government will be blamed, fairly or not. They have also been stunned by a series of opinion polls suggesting Labour has surged into a 30-point lead, which would see dozens of them lose their seats.

But MPs have also been unimpressed by the PM’s failure to try to carry the party with her. An hour-long meeting with backbenchers on Wednesday night soured relations further. One MP said: ‘The atmosphere was funereal. There was nothing to give you hope that she can get us out of this – in fact she still seemed to be in denial about how dire the situation is.’

Could Tory MPs really topple Liz Truss after just a few weeks in office?

Under Tory Party rules, MPs cannot force a vote of confidence in a new Conservative leader for 12 months, regardless of how many of them submit letters of no confidence. Bob Blackman, secretary of the 1922 Committee, yesterday said that next September is ‘the earliest a confidence vote can be held’ and urged restive MPs to ‘stop sniping’ at the PM.

In reality, the rules are a red herring. Tory grandees are already considering options for changing them. And senior Tories argue that no leader could continue if they had clearly lost the confidence of their MPs. They cite the example of 2019 when Theresa May decided to resign after being warned that the rules would be changed to allow another vote against her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rn3B_0iY0GYLY00
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured) and the PM are the closest of allies. But Ms Truss has already had to do a U-turn over his plan to scrap the 45p top tax rate. Another U-turn would raise questions over his future

Some Tory MPs also fear that the party would face ridicule if it changed leader again, and would face intense pressure to hold a general election.

What is the crunch point?

MPs on all sides believe the publication of the Government’s ‘medium term fiscal plan’ on October 31 is now central to the survival of both the PM and Chancellor. The dry-sounding document is designed to set out how the Government will balance the books in the wake of last month’s tax-cutting mini-Budget. Independent think tanks have suggested the black hole that needs to be filled could top £60billion.

Miss Truss has ruled out deep public spending cuts, and ministers are now examining whether parts of the mini-Budget may have to be dropped.

On November 3 the Bank of England is expected to announce a major rise in interest rates. Rebel MPs warn that if the PM fails to reassure the markets she could face an immediate leadership challenge. Allies believe that if she can weather the storm she can buy time to get the rest of her premiership back on track.

Could the plan to axe a rise in corporation tax be scrapped?

Miss Truss’s pledge to reverse Rishi Sunak’s £18billion corporation tax hike was a central plank of her leadership campaign and the single biggest measure in last month’s mini-Budget.

The PM publicly defended the plan on Wednesday, saying: ‘It would be wrong, in a time when we are trying to attract investment into our country and at a time of global economic slowdown, to be raising taxes.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu8WF_0iY0GYLY00
Senior Tory MPs are united in the belief that the two-month leadership contest went on far too long. Penny Mordaunt (pictured) is among the names being touted to take charge without a membership vote

Ditching the measure would be a humiliating climbdown for both the PM and Chancellor and a devastating blow to the Government’s growth agenda. But Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng did not deny reports last night that it could be dropped, saying only: ‘Let’s see.’

How is Team Truss bearing up?

The Prime Minister has acknowledged that she should have ‘laid the ground better’ for the radical mini-Budget. But allies are deeply frustrated by the reaction to her plans. The PM believes the Government has been given too little credit for the £10 billion-a-month Energy Price Guarantee, which will help millions of households and businesses this winter, and which dwarfs any of the tax measures in the mini-Budget.

And Miss Truss’s allies say there has been too little focus on the international context, pointing out that European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands are facing double digit inflation and that interest rates are rising fast across the West.

Would there be a leadership contest if Miss Truss is ousted?

Senior Conservatives are united in their belief that the two-month leadership contest that Miss Truss won went on for far too long and could not be repeated at a time of national crisis.

Those plotting to remove the PM also fear that their favoured candidates would be punished by Conservative members. So rebel MPs are now discussing whether they could produce a repeat of the 2003 contest when rivals stood aside to allow Michael Howard to take charge without a membership vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFRJ4_0iY0GYLY00
Rishi Sunak, pictured with his wife Akshata Murty, has also been discussed as someone who could take charge

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are among the names that are being touted. But, with the wounds of the recent leadership contest still fresh, they are nowhere near the consensus needed to produce a so-called ‘coronation’.

Could Boris Johnson make a comeback?

As the outgoing leader, Boris Johnson was barred from standing in the last contest despite a grassroots campaign to have his name put on the ballot. But there is nothing in the Conservative Party rules to prevent him standing again if the PM falls. Supporters believe he is the only candidate who could reverse the Tories’ election fortunes, potentially saving the seats of dozens of Conservative MPs.

But a friend said the PM was still feeling ‘bruised’ by the coup against him and is keen to secure his finances by making money on the international speaking circuit. He is also facing a controversial Commons inquiry into his conduct during the Partygate affair. And critics warn that the faults which saw him forced out could be repeated if he is given another chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hkbo_0iY0GYLY00
Boris Johnson has also been speculated as a potential replacement but a friend said the PM was still feeling ‘bruised’ by the coup against him and is keen to secure his finances by making money on the international speaking circuit

Will the Chancellor be sacked?

The PM and Chancellor are the closest of allies, with a friendship that stretches back years. They also share a clear belief that tax cuts are needed to jolt the economy out of years of stagnation.

Mr Kwarteng was informally offered the job in early August – almost a month before the PM won the leadership contest and the pair worked hand in glove as they drew up their growth plan in the following weeks.

But the PM has already forced Mr Kwarteng to U-turn over his plan to scrap the 45p top tax rate after being warned Tory MPs would join with Labour to vote it down. If he has to drop other key measures in his mini-Budget then he would face serious questions about his own credibility and might feel the need to resign. In extremis, the PM could sack him to save her own skin, but it would be a bitter blow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister

Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
U.K.
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Fury as China's iron boot crushes dissent in Britain: Hong Kong democracy protester at Beijing consulate is violently dragged to the ground and beaten by 'regime thugs' as Tory hawk Iain Duncan Smith urges the UK to investigate attack

MPs have called on the Government to ‘urgently investigate’ after a protester was apparently beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate yesterday. Police have launched a probe after what appeared to be a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstration in Manchester. Video footage shows a protester being dragged inside...
U.K.
BBC

Energy bill help to be reduced from April, says Jeremy Hunt

A scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be cut from April, the new chancellor has said. Jeremy Hunt said the support - which limits a typical household bill to £2,500 - would be reviewed so it cost "significantly less than planned". He said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

657K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy