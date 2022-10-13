Read full article on original website
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
Goods & Services Launches Made-To-Order Shoe Program
Goods & Services are known for the custom Air Jordan 1s, Air Force 1s, Birkenstocks and more that come out of their atelier in downtown Los Angeles, but they’re dipping their toes into the world of original footwear design with a brand-new bespoke made-to-order program. The three-cobbler team is offering two original footwear designs — one a sneaker made of upcycled military surplus garments that’s named the MS01, the other a custom mule — each of which is made entirely by hand and features a Blake stitched construction so it can be resoled as many times as the wearer desires.
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
GOLF WANG Launches Its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
Even Tyler, the Creator is taking a break from performing right now, in no way, shape or form are his creative juices resting. The multi-talented artist has had more time to focus on his various product initiatives such as his ongoing partnership with Converse, his elevated GOLF le FLEUR* line and his GOLF WANG brand. The latter has finally transitioned into the new season and revealed its fresh Fall/Winter 2022 line.
The Children of the Discordance x UGG FW22 Collection Is an Homage to the American West
Teased back in February, Children of the Discordance and UGG have now returned to fully unveil their Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The collaboration sees the two labels connect through a shared ethos of refusing to be defined by convention for an homage to the American West. The Children of the Discordance...
This Maison Margiela Bag Comes Debossed With Tabi Toe-Inspired Details
Haute couture imprint Maison Margiela has been a household name in the realm of fashion, and like, every major luxury label, it has its signature design language. The Parisian imprint has earned its stripes in the luxury space for its deconstructive and avant-garde products, one being the famous Tabi boot silhouette. This Japanese-inspired element is being borrowed from the brand’s accessories department and tossed onto this newly-launched shopping bag.
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
VEJA and Marni Reconnect for Scribble-Colored Sneakers
Following its joint series with Rick Owens, VEJA debuted its first capsule with Italian fashion house Marni earlier this year. The playful design sees VEJA’s low-top V10 and high-top V15 silhouettes covered in colorful scribbles across the top panels and laces. The upcoming FW22 offerings maintain the same DIY...
Nike Celebrates Día de Muertos 2022 With Its "Somos Familia" Collection
Fall time marks the beginning of the holiday season, and with October set to conclude in just a few weeks time and the start of November encroaching,. is feeling festive with its upcoming footwear launches. Its tradition for the Beaverton-based brand to celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead in english) with celebratory sneakers, and this year the brand has readied special Dunk High and Air Force 1 Low colorway for its all-new “Somos Familia” capsule.
Here's a Full Look at the Second KAWS x The North Face Collection
The North Face has revealed its second collaboration with world-renowned artist and designer KAWS. While the first collection was aimed at delivering added flair for the slopes, introducing colorful and reflective pieces, the upcoming series focuses on high-altitude performance, offering up a range of greyscale pieces centered around TNF’s Expedition System.
Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Teams Up With Deadfellaz for a Limited-Edition Halloween Merch Drop
Spooky season is upon us! And just in time for the Halloween scaries, Steve Aoki and his Dim Mak brand have teamed up with Deadfellaz for a limited-edition Halloween merch drop. Featured in the exclusive capsule collection is a range of items including a custom varsity jacket, T-shirts, hoodies and...
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
Dr. Martens and Slam Jam Unveil Debut Collaboration
British footwear imprint Dr. Martens has tapped Italian retailer Slam Jam for a new collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut effort, the collaboration merges workwear styles with electronic music subcultures. Taking center stage is Dr. Martens’ 1461 shoe that has been reimagined with subtle construction worker uniform detailing. The shoe...
Fashion East Opens Applications For Its Fall/Winter 2023 Season Showcase
Founded by Lulu Kennedy in 2000, Fashion East has acted as a talent finder and incubator that’s birthed success stories including Kim Jones (Dior/Fendi), Craig Green, Simone Rocha, Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo), Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey, Jonathan Anderson (LOEWE), Mowalola Ogunlesi, Chet Lo, and now maybe even you in the future to come. This is thanks to the just-opened application form for Fall/Winter 2023, giving you the chance to showcase your work alongside others in a co-ed presentation in February.
Nike Gets Mystic With the Dunk High "Psychic Purple"
Has shared the official photos of its upcoming Dunk High offering in “Psychic Purple.”. The two-tone silhouette is crafted with a stark black leather base and features a sharp contrast of purple overlays. Branding makes its way on to the panel swoosh, tongue tag and insoles, while additional details include a mesh tongue and sock lining. The shoe rests on a white midsole and purple outsole, while purple laces tie the model together for a clean and organized finish.
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Taupe Black"
While 2022 has treated YEEZY fans to plenty of new and re-released looks on silhouettes such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, the adidas YEEZY 500 High has remained quiet. Events such as YEEZY Day 2022 came and went without any action for the high-top, however, its low-top counterpart did see some shine in the first half of the year. Now, it is time for the YEEZY 500 High to make its return, just in time for fall and its cold weather.
Enrico Pasi and His Suicokes for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
There’s an air of mystery about the Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. Headed up by a discreet – almost anonymous – team in the East, little is known about the imprint other than it’s a collaborative powerhouse. This is where its Global Brand Director, Enrico Pasi, comes in.
Timberland Brings Back the Classic 8-Inch Waterproof Super Boot (AKA the "40 Below" Boot)
The Timberland boot lineup is rugged from top to bottom, but its most stout model is the 8-inch Waterproof Super Boot, also known as the “40 Below” boot to many Timb heads. One of Timberland’s most storied models alongside other classics like the 6-Inch and the Euro Hiker, the Super Boot rarely re-releases and when it does it’s typically gobbled up quickly. Now, however, Timberland has announced that they’ll be bringing the Super Boot back in limited quantities for the latest installment of their Timberland Stoop activation series in New York City.
Nike's Popular Dunk Low "Panda" Gets Tweaked With Red Swooshes
Amongst the many trends that are happening in footwear right now, few have sparked as many conversations as the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Panda” colorway for its growth in popularity and constant restocks. It has become a street style staple and in many ways an entry point for new sneaker fans into the mainstream for its versatility and wearability. And to shake things up a bit,
