Big Changes Underway for CJJF Texas

By Amber D. Browne
 4 days ago
A North Texas Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy is planning a move and a third location. Currently, Caveirinha Jiu-Jitsu Family ( CJJF ) Texas has two locations in operation— Prosper and West Frisco .

A CJJF Texas representative at the Prosper location told What Now Dallas the West Frisco gym will move to a more visible location. The new space at 1931 FM 423 near Little Elm is about two miles from the West Frisco academy, which is currently located at 207 King Rd . The move is expected to happen sometime in late 2022.

A third facility is being added to the CJJF Texas roster. The CJJF Texas East Frisco location is expected to open sometime this winter at 8155 Custer Rd. in Frisco.

Programs offered include kids’ classes that focus on strength, self-awareness, and discipline while teaching basic Jiu-Jitsu techniques. Adult Jiu-Jitsu classes focus on elements of the martial art to help build strength and fitness while learning techniques of throws, ground grappling, and submissions, according to the website . Other programs include kids’ competition, youth leadership, and private lessons.

Professor Aldo “Caveirinha” Januário was first introduced to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 10 years old and received his Black Belt at 20. He began teaching at his own academy in Brazil and has since been promoted to 5th degree Black Belt. According to the website, CJJF has more than 65 academies across the globe, and CJJF Texas was the first in the state.



