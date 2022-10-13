Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to start vs. Bears

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but everything finally came into the light. I'm just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved." Robinson, 23, was released from the hospital on Aug. 29 after undergoing surgery for two gunshot wounds, one in the glute and the other near his right knee, during the attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., the previous day. Doctors said at the time he sustained no structural damage. Robinson was running agility drills 18 days after the incident. While his production on offense was modest on Sunday for the 1-4 Commanders, everything else about his debut was monumental. "That was the test that I needed. I was like, 'OK, I'm glad that's over,'" Robinson said through a team official after he took a hit near his right knee. "The fact that I can walk off the field healthy and come back ... and get ready to do it all over again is pretty good." Robinson rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown in the preseason. He added two catches for 15 yards. As a senior at Alabama in 2021, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 14 touchdowns for the national title runner-up. --Field Level Media