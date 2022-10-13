Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO