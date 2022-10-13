ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cross-cultural coalitions have ruled Los Angeles politics for decades, helping elect both Black and Latino politicians to top leadership roles in the huge racially and ethnically diverse city. But a shocking recording of racist comments by the City Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

LA politicians to lose committee positions over race scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the Los Angeles City Council stripped two members of much of their power Monday to pressure them to resign for participating in a private meeting in which they did not object to a colleague's crude and racist remarks and at times joined in the offensive banter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?

LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

‘We’re All Overwhelmed’: As Orange County Becomes Overrun With Cats, Local Rescues Struggle to Keep Up

Orange County is overrun with cats. And local Orange County rescues on the ground say they lack the resources to keep up with the abandoned cat population. Molly Chertock, vice president of OCSP Cat Rescue, explained that there used to be a “kitten season” each year where the amount of stray kittens brought into the rescue would jump up.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man killed in gang incident

A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
CSUB Runner

Fentanyl is harming young teens in America

Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

