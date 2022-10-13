Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
After Months of Uncertainty and Rising Jail Numbers, LA’s Office of Diversion and Reentry Gets Funding for 750 More Beds
For the past year and a half, the Los Angeles County Office of Diversion and Reentry’s housing programs have been operating at maximum capacity, meaning that ODR has been forced to turn away people who could otherwise be diversion candidates. However, ODR’s programs will expand by 750 beds in...
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
SFGate
Scientology looms over actor Danny Masterson rape case. How much will come out at trial?
LOS ANGELES — The two sides agree on one thing: The Church of Scientology is not on trial. Yet, when prosecutors and actor Danny Masterson's defense team met in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom recently for a final meeting before Masterson's rape trial, much of the legal wrangling was over the role the controversial religion would play in the proceedings.
SFGate
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cross-cultural coalitions have ruled Los Angeles politics for decades, helping elect both Black and Latino politicians to top leadership roles in the huge racially and ethnically diverse city. But a shocking recording of racist comments by the City Council...
foxla.com
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
SFGate
LA politicians to lose committee positions over race scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the Los Angeles City Council stripped two members of much of their power Monday to pressure them to resign for participating in a private meeting in which they did not object to a colleague's crude and racist remarks and at times joined in the offensive banter.
SFGate
Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?
LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
‘We’re All Overwhelmed’: As Orange County Becomes Overrun With Cats, Local Rescues Struggle to Keep Up
Orange County is overrun with cats. And local Orange County rescues on the ground say they lack the resources to keep up with the abandoned cat population. Molly Chertock, vice president of OCSP Cat Rescue, explained that there used to be a “kitten season” each year where the amount of stray kittens brought into the rescue would jump up.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail
Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Los Angeles is locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. Why?
In 2015, Los Angeles County launched a diversion program designed to reduce the number of people with mental illness in county jails. But since the program began, the number of people with mental illness in the jail system has substantially increased. Los Angeles is home to the largest jail system...
CSUB Runner
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León
Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
Comments / 4