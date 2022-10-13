40-Year-Old Man Killed By Commuter Rail Train While Trespassing On Tracks

A 40-year-old man has died after he was struck by a Commuter Rail train in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, officials said.

The man was hit by the train while on the tracks between Back Bay and Landsdowne Station around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, MBTA Transit Police tell Daily Voice.

Initial investigation suggests the man was living in an area shelter and was from out of state. No other information was released.