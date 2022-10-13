ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

40-Year-Old Man Killed By Commuter Rail Train While Trespassing On Tracks

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 40-year-old man has died after he was struck by a Commuter Rail train in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, officials said.

The man was hit by the train while on the tracks between Back Bay and Landsdowne Station around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, MBTA Transit Police tell Daily Voice.

Initial investigation suggests the man was living in an area shelter and was from out of state. No other information was released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman killed, 2 men injured in triple shooting in Boston

BOSTON — A 24-year-old woman was killed and two men injured in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston police said the three victims were shot at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street intersection just before 9 p.m. Investigators were focusing around a convenience...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Investigate After Shandon Road Shootout on Friday

On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 23:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls at 39 Shandon Road. Upon arrival, officers began scanning the area for evidence and witnesses. On the scene, they found 8 to 10 ballistic rounds...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Man Accused Of Stabbing 4 People Held Without Bail: DA

A 39-year-old Boston man accused of stabbing four people early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, a judge ruled on Monday. Daryl Diamond faces four counts of armed assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery with a dange…
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Impersonated an Officer, Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel Charged with OUI

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 4, 2:46 a.m.: A parking attendant at Arsenal Yards spotted a man walking around the Purple Garage acting suspiciously. Police responded and found the man, who said he was homeless. Officers also learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Timothy Dolan, 41, of Stow, was arrested on the warrant from Quincy District Court for Possession of a Class A drug, and possession to distribute a Class D drug.
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District

BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
CHELSEA, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
383K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy