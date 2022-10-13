National Night Out celebrated in Perryville

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
Goats on the Slope clearing vegetation at Wyman Park Dell
Goats from Prosperity Acres in Calvert County are in Baltimore to help clear vegetation in Wyman Park Dell.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington, Delaware
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near Wilmington.
firststateupdate.com
Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
belairnewsandviews.com
Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14 & 15
The Maryland State BBQ Bash starts at 4 p.m. today in downtown Bel Air. The barbecue-themed street festival includes the Maryland State BBQ Championship, which draws more than 50 teams from throughout the region to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.
Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County
A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
fox5dc.com
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out
LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
Nottingham MD
Diesel fuel stolen in White Marsh, power tools stolen in Kingsville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two commercial burglaries that were reported last week. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, an individual entered a construction site in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Oak Drive in White Marsh. The suspect then...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to break ground on new Recreation Activity Center in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—The Department of Recreation and Parks will host a groundbreaking later this week to celebrate the first new Recreation Activity Center “RAC” in Baltimore County. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Rosedale RAC at McCormick Elementary School.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery
Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13)....
Nottingham MD
Baltimore Running Festival 2022: Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Saturday
BALTIMORE, MD—For those heading downtown this weekend, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of temporary road closures, lane closures, and parking restrictions in effect for the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Over 10,000 people are expected to...
Police investigate burned body found in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a burned body found Sunday morning in East Baltimore, according to a release.Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue where they found an unidentifyed male body burned. When officers arrived at the scene, Baltimore City Fire Department were extinguishing the fire. The remains of the victim were then located. Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.This incident is under the investigation; homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
Wbaltv.com
Firefighters will never forget 2002 firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorates 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Nottingham, Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, an individual broke into a residence in the unit block of Ferns Way (21236) and stole televisions. At just after 6:15...
Cecil Whig
